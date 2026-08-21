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Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Tests: Who dominated Test cricket like never before as AB de villers sparks fresh debate

The eternal debate regarding India's greatest Test batter has reignited across the cricketing world, sparked by controversial remarks from former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. Here's a statistical breakdown of stats between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Tests: Who dominated Test cricket like never before as AB de villers sparks fresh debate
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Tests: Who dominated Test cricket like never before as AB de villers sparks fresh debate
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