/Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Tests: Who dominated Test cricket like never before as AB de villers sparks fresh debate

The eternal debate regarding India's greatest Test batter has reignited across the cricketing world, sparked by controversial remarks from former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. Weighing in on the legacy of modern icons, de Villiers boldly claimed that Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in the red ball format. Providing context to his statement, the former South African star credited Tendulkar for pioneering success in tough conditions, noting, 'I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar'.