/Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar after 123 Tests: Who dominated Test cricket like never before as AB de villers sparks fresh debate

The eternal debate regarding India's greatest Test batter has reignited across the cricketing world, sparked by controversial remarks from former South Africa captain AB de Villiers. Weighing in on the legacy of modern icons, de Villiers boldly claimed that Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in the red ball format. Providing context to his statement, the former South African star credited Tendulkar for pioneering success in tough conditions, noting, 'I think of someone like Sachin Tendulkar way back, who started that trend for India. Yet, he wasn't as strong as someone like Virat Kohli, who was even better. But Sachin was the first guy to show that as a subcontinent batter, you can do well in bouncy and seaming conditions. Virat took that forward and raised the bar'.
This commentary arrived in the wake of Kohli concluding his illustrious Test career in May 2025 after exactly 123 Test matches, prompting a direct statistical evaluation against Tendulkar at that exact career benchmark. Examining how both legends performed during their first 123 appearances reveals fascinating insights into their respective peaks, scoring efficiency, and overall impact on the longest format of the game.
Statistical Comparison After 123 Test Matches
When analyzing the raw numbers after 123 Test matches, Tendulkar maintained a distinct statistical advantage across almost every traditional parameter. Tendulkar accumulated 10,134 runs, while Kohli finished his first 123 Tests with 9,230 runs. In terms of scoring efficiency, Tendulkar posted an elite average of 57.25, compared to Kohli's mark of 46.85. Furthermore, Tendulkar struck 34 centuries, whereas Kohli registered 30 hundreds during the identical phase.
The pattern continues when looking at half centuries and longevity indicators. Tendulkar compiled 41 fifties, shadowing Kohli's count of 31. Additionally, Tendulkar remained unbeaten in 21 innings out of 198 trips to the crease, while Kohli stayed not out 13 times across 210 innings. Interestingly, both legendary players shared an identical figure of being dismissed for zero 15 times during this span, highlighting rare moments of vulnerability amidst their otherwise peerless consistency.
The Overseas Argument And Legacy Context
De Villiers' perspective largely highlights Kohli's aggressive influence on India's mindset abroad, transforming the squad into a formidable touring side and a fierce competitor in foreign conditions. However, historical data shows that Tendulkar remains comfortably ahead in away conditions and foreign tours. Tendulkar amassed 8,705 runs from 106 away Tests at an exceptional average of 54.74, featuring 29 centuries. In comparison, Kohli accumulated 4,894 runs from 68 Tests outside India.
Focusing strictly on SENA countries comprising South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, Tendulkar recorded 5,387 runs across 63 Tests at an average of 51.30 with 17 hundreds. Meanwhile, Kohli notched 3,661 runs in 46 matches under SENA conditions at an average of 42.08, securing 12 centuries. While Kohli's fierce captaincy, unmatched dominance in limited overs cricket, and status as a modern generation icon secure his legendary status, the red ball metrics indicate Tendulkar operates in a league of his own when judged purely by historic Test longevity.
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