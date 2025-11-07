Virat Kohli Vs Sachin Tendulkar :Former Australia Captain Steve Waugh Says 'This Star' As Greatest ODI Player Of ALL Time

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has finally settled the long-standing debate between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for the title of the greatest one-day player in history. The World Cup-winning skipper chose Kohli, calling him the “greatest one-day player of all time” and hailing him as a “once-in-a-generation cricketer” who has completely transformed batting in limited-overs cricket.

Virat Kohli’s legendary ODI career

Kohli’s record in One-Day Internationals speaks for itself. The batting maestro is the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history and holds the record for being the fastest to reach every major milestone from 8,000 to 14,000 runs. In his illustrious career spanning 305 ODIs, Kohli has amassed 14,255 runs, including an unprecedented 51 centuries surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most hundreds in the format.

Steve Waugh’s verdict on Virat Kohli

Waugh, who attended the India vs Australia 4th T20I at the Gold Coast, was full of praise for the Indian superstar. “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two all-time great players. Virat Kohli is probably the greatest one-day player of all time. You want to see them play everywhere. People on the Gold Coast would love to see them play, but they can't play every match,” Waugh told ANI.

Kohli’s recent ODI performance

Kohli, who has already retired from Test and T20I cricket, recently played a three-match ODI series against Australia. After two rare ducks in the opening games, the veteran batter roared back to form in the final match with an unbeaten 74 off 81 balls. His composed knock, in partnership with Rohit Sharma, guided India to a comfortable nine-wicket win while chasing 237.

Waugh on India’s new generation

The former Australian skipper also shared his thoughts on India’s new-look T20I squad, which has impressed following the retirement of senior players like Kohli and Rohit. “Whilst they're still playing for India, that's fantastic. They've got a modern T20 side now, a lot of exciting stars playing. The game has got to evolve. It's always great to see all-time great players in action. Someone like Virat Kohli, that's a once-in-a-generation sort of player. If you get a chance, you want to see him play,” he said.

India vs Australia T20I series

The ongoing five-match T20I series between India and Australia has been an intense affair. The opening clash ended without a result, but Australia took the lead by winning the second game. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s India bounced back strongly to clinch victories in the third and fourth T20Is, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. The decisive fifth T20I will be held on November 8 at the iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane.