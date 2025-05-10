Virat Kohli Wanted To Retire During Border-Gavaskar Trophy, But Delayed Decision Ahead Of England Series

In a shocking turn of events, sources have revealed that Virat Kohli, India's batting stalwart, initially wanted to retire from Test cricket during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia, but ultimately delayed his decision. The much-anticipated five-match Test series between India and Australia, which ended up being a testing ground for Kohli's form and temperament, could have marked the end of an era for the former India captain. This revelation comes just ahead of India's England tour, which is set to begin on June 20, 2025, and puts the spotlight on Kohli’s turbulent season in the longest format. A historic figure in world cricket, Kohli's potential retirement before the BGT series would have been a significant moment in Indian cricket. The series that followed, however, was not kind to him, leading many to believe his decision could be imminent.

Kohli’s Form Woes: The BGT 2024-25 and Its Aftermath

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, traditionally one of the most fiercely contested cricketing events, proved to be a tough challenge for Virat Kohli. Despite being one of India’s most consistent performers in recent years, Kohli's struggles with form during the 2024-25 edition raised serious questions about his future in Test cricket.

Kohli entered the series with high expectations but managed only 190 runs across five Tests, a disappointing tally given his past dominance in Australian conditions. The highlight of his performance came in the opening Test in Perth, where he scored a century. But, as the series wore on, Kohli's form faltered, and he could only manage 85 runs in the next four matches. His struggles were particularly evident in Australia, a place where he had once been the undisputed king of batting. His inability to handle the moving ball, particularly in swing-heavy conditions, exposed technical flaws that had long been discussed but never fully addressed.

The Early Signs of Retirement: Kohli’s Thoughts on Walking Away

As the series unfolded, whispers around Kohli’s future began to circulate. Reports suggest that Kohli had seriously contemplated announcing his retirement from Test cricket during the series itself. Having faced an underwhelming run of form, particularly in Australia, he was reportedly at a crossroads in his career. Despite being one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli seemed to recognize that his Test career might be nearing its end.

Kohli himself had hinted at a possible retirement during the 2024-25 series, expressing that his time on the Australian soil could be one of his final tours Down Under. He said in an interview, “I might not have another Australia tour in me, so I am at peace with whatever happened in the past.” These words now seem eerily prophetic, with Kohli reportedly eyeing an exit from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

A Crucial Turning Point: Kohli’s Decision to Delay Retirement

Despite his doubts and struggles, Kohli did not make an immediate call to retire during the BGT series. According to sources, he opted to stay in the fray, holding on to the possibility of rediscovering his form. This decision allowed him to push through the series, even though his performances continued to be inconsistent. It also gave him time to reflect on his future, as he mulled over his options during a challenging phase of his career.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta, speaking about Kohli’s performance during the Australia tour, described it as a “perfect storm.” He pointed out that Kohli’s technical issues against the moving ball were partly the result of exceptional bowling. While some of his dismissals could have been avoided, Dasgupta noted that Kohli faced an unusually challenging set of conditions, making it an unfortunate, yet not uncommon, slump in his career.

Kohli’s Future After the BGT Series: What’s Next?

Even after the BGT series ended on a somewhat disappointing note for Kohli, the signs of a looming retirement were hard to ignore. His form in the series, combined with the emotional toll of facing his own limitations, made it clear that he was contemplating life after Test cricket. He reportedly decided to hold off on making an official announcement at that time, hoping for a resurgence or a better performance in upcoming series.

Kohli’s decision to potentially retire before the England tour now seems like the natural progression of his cricketing journey. The upcoming series in England will undoubtedly be a defining chapter for Indian cricket, but without Kohli, India would face a substantial loss in terms of both leadership and experience in the middle order. Kohli’s absence, compounded by Rohit Sharma's immediate retirement from Tests, means the Indian team will need to look towards younger batsmen like Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal to carry the weight of expectations.

The Legacy of Virat Kohli

Kohli’s legacy in Test cricket, regardless of when he retires, is undeniable. With over 9,200 runs and 30 centuries to his name, Kohli has rewritten the record books and established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. However, his decision to retire before the England tour—if it comes to fruition—will undoubtedly mark the end of an era in Indian Test cricket.

While his form has fluctuated in recent years, there is no denying Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket’s dominance in the longest format. His passion, leadership, and consistency over the years have played an integral role in India’s rise to the top of the ICC Test rankings. But as every player faces, there comes a time to hang up the boots, and for Kohli, that time could be sooner than expected.