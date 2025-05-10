Virat Kohli Wants To Retire From Test Cricket? India Legend Informs BCCI: Reports

In a stunning development that could alter the course of Indian cricket’s red-ball future, Virat Kohli has informed the BCCI of his intention to retire from Test cricket, just weeks before India’s all-important tour of England. According to Indian Express' sources close to the board, the 36-year-old batting legend made the decision privately but was urged to reconsider by top officials. This comes just days after Rohit Sharma's Test retirement, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket. With both stalwarts stepping aside, the Indian Test side faces a critical transition phase—possibly without its two most seasoned leaders in over a decade.

End of an Era: Rohit Out, Kohli Next?

Kohli's retirement call has taken Indian cricket fans by surprise, especially with the five-match Test series in England—one of the most grueling overseas challenges—on the horizon. The timing couldn’t be more pivotal as the series marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle.

The former Indian skipper reportedly conveyed his decision to the BCCI earlier this week, following a difficult Test season where he managed just 186 runs in five matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Despite a century in the opening Test at Perth, Kohli’s form faded quickly, managing only 86 runs in the final four matches. His vulnerability outside off-stump—once a thing of the past—returned with alarming regularity.

BCCI's Plea: One Last Tour?

With Rohit Sharma already retired, Kohli’s departure would leave the Indian Test middle order bereft of experience. The BCCI, fully aware of this gaping void, has reached out to Kohli, requesting a rethink—at least until the England series concludes. Whether he accepts remains uncertain.

“He’s mentally checked out. But we’ve asked him to give it one more go,” a senior board official told this writer under the condition of anonymity.

Shubman Gill, India’s rising star, is reportedly being considered as the next Test captain. But even with talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant in the ranks, the absence of Kohli’s aura, discipline, and batting pedigree in pressure situations would be a massive blow.

Kohli Reflects on Mental Fatigue and Future

Kohli has been candid in recent months about the mental strain of international cricket, especially in the longer format. Speaking at an RCB IPL event earlier this year, he admitted to being mentally exhausted after the Australia tour. “There’s a point where you ask yourself—what’s left in the tank? The motivation, the love for the format, and the energy to keep doing it at the highest level… that’s what I’ve been evaluating,” Kohli had said. He also mentioned a conversation with Rahul Dravid that deeply influenced his thinking. “He said my competitive streak might not allow me to walk away easily. But if I’m being honest with myself, I’ll know when it’s time,” Kohli added.

A Career Etched in Red-Ball Glory

With 123 Tests, 9,230 runs, and 30 centuries, Virat Kohli stands tall among India’s greatest Test cricketers. From Adelaide 2014 to Lords 2018, Kohli’s overseas dominance reshaped India’s image as poor travelers. He led the side with aggression, built a formidable fast-bowling attack, and restored India’s respect in SENA countries. Yet, as the sun sets on his red-ball journey, the transition may be bumpier than anticipated. Without Rohit or Kohli, India’s Test team in England will look radically different, and potentially vulnerable.