Virat Kohli was on Duck when dropped, He then smashed a match-winning 81 & Shubman Gill's post-match reaction left cricket fans stunned

Following a five-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill candidly identified the specific moments where the match turned. The 34th fixture of the 2026 Indian Premier League, held this past Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, saw RCB successfully chase down a steep target despite GT’s early efforts.

The Turning Point: Missed Opportunities and Middle Overs

Gill emphasized that the lack of scoring and inability to strike at key intervals cost his side the game. Reflecting on the performance, he stated:

"Definitely. From the 16th to the 19th, those three overs, we couldn't get any boundaries. Those overs were crucial for us. At the end of the Powerplay, we were in a good situation. We needed to take wickets. I mean, when a batsman gets dropped on nought, it's always tough on the fielder. But it's about how you come back in the game. We had our moments. But we weren't able to hit the right lengths consistently, which was important. But they batted very well in the middle overs."

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The specific error Gill alluded to was a dropped catch involving Virat Kohli when the veteran opener was still on zero. Kohli took full advantage of the lifeline, punishing the Titans with a dominant 81 runs off just 44 deliveries.

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Middle Order Resilience from RCB

RCB's chase was further bolstered by Devdutt Padikkal, who played a blistering knock of 55 from 27 balls. Together, Kohli and Padikkal dismantled the GT bowling unit during the middle phase of the innings, maintaining a scoring rate that kept the pressure off the home side.

Gill noted that while the pitch offered some assistance, the Titans failed to capitalize on it. He remarked:

"When we were batting, the balls that Krunal bowled, it was gripping a bit. I thought if we could get a few wickets, we would come back in the game."

Match Summary: Sudharsan’s Record in Vain

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans set a massive total of 205/3. The standout performer was Sai Sudharsan, who scored a magnificent 100 off 58 balls. In the process, Sudharsan etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest player to reach 2,000 IPL runs. Useful contributions from Jos Buttler and Gill himself helped build the total, yet it was not enough to defend.

RCB faced a minor scare when Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar dismissed Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar in rapid succession. However, Krunal Pandya ensured no further hiccups, finishing with a vital 23 off 12 balls*. His aggressive play in the 18th over effectively ended Gujarat’s hopes of a comeback.

Looking Ahead

As the Titans look to rebound, Gill expressed a desire for more efficiency from the top order during the initial overs. Commenting on the tactical approach for future matches, he mentioned:

"He was quite upset with the way he got out in the previous game. But in the upcoming games, hopefully, he gives me some more strike in the Power-play."