The cricketing world was rocked earlier this week as Virat Kohli announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket, just ahead of India’s crucial tour of England. With Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin also stepping away from red-ball duties, Kohli’s exit has raised serious questions about the future of Indian Test cricket. But now, reports suggest that Kohli may have been in line for a sensational return as Test captain, a move that could have changed everything.

Kohli Retirement: A Shock, or a Long Time Coming?

On May 12, Kohli took to Instagram to confirm he would no longer be playing Test cricket. While speculation around his retirement had been brewing, the timing of the announcement left fans and experts stunned—especially with a high-stakes India vs England Test series 2025 around the corner.

Sources close to the BCCI had been urging Kohli to continue at least until the end of the England tour. But now, a report by Sports Today claims that Kohli was given “hints” about returning as Test captain, especially after India’s disappointing defeat in the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Was Kohli Set for a Leadership Comeback?

According to the report, insiders suggest that Kohli was informally told that he could be reinstated as India’s red-ball captain during the Australia series. The idea gained traction after back-to-back overseas losses under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. However, a sudden “change in tone” from the management reportedly shifted the narrative. Instead of a return, the BCCI began favoring a long-term plan with a younger leader at the helm.

Kohli, still hopeful, complied with BCCI directives by playing a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi in February, keeping himself match-ready. He even expressed interest in playing India ‘A’ matches as preparation for the England series. But by April, it became clear that he was no longer in the captaincy frame—or even a guaranteed starter. The writing, it seems, was on the wall.

No Fitness or Form Concerns—So Why the Exit?

Former selector and Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh, who recently interacted with Kohli, revealed that there was “no indication” of retirement during their conversations. Singh said Kohli was in top shape and excited to prove a point in England by targeting multiple centuries. “He got one hundred in Australia but wasn’t satisfied. He said he wanted three or four centuries in England,” Singh told the media.

With no fitness or form issues—Kohli is having a stellar IPL 2025—questions arise: Was this truly his decision, or a forced call due to a breakdown in communication and shifting priorities within the team management?

End of an Era in Indian Test Cricket

Virat Kohli’s departure leaves a massive void—not just in the Indian batting order but in leadership, mentality, and identity. As the most successful Indian Test captain with 40 wins in 68 matches, Kohli brought intensity, fitness culture, and an aggressive approach that helped India conquer overseas challenges, including the historic Test series win in Australia (2018-19).

Under his leadership, India became a top-ranked Test side, qualified for the inaugural World Test Championship final, and developed one of the world’s most feared fast-bowling line-ups.