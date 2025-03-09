Virat Kohli Waves At Anushka Sharma As She Cheers For Him During IND Vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final — Watch

One of the greatest batters that India has ever produced, Virat Kohli was spotted waving at his wife Anushka Sharma who is a Bollywood actress. The incident transpired during the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It was New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner who won the toss and decided to bat first in Dubai on Sunday.

The Blackcaps started off well with the duo of Will Young and Rachin Ravindra adding 57 runs for the first wicket off 47 balls. But then, the Indian bowlers made a terrific comeback as they scalped three quick wickets to shift the momentum of the game. In the middle of the drinks break, Virat Kohli was seen waving to Anushka who was sitting in the stands during the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand.

Talking about the game, New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra continued his great form as he made a quick-fire 37 (29) with the help of four boundaries and a six. The left-hander dominated Hardik Pandya in his second over, smashing a couple of boundaries and a six. India’s skipper Rohit Sharma then came up with a masterstroke as he asked Varun Chakravarthy to bowl. The Tamil Nadu-based spinner picked up the wicket of Will Young for 15 (23). Then came Kuldeep Yadav who snared the dangerous Rachin Ravindra on his very first delivery. The Uttar Pradesh-based spinner went on to take the wicket of Kane Williamson for 11 (14), leaving the Kiwis reeling on 75/3 in 12.2 overs.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Final Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant.

New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy.