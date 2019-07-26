Pro Kabaddi League goofs up, says Virat Kohli will be in Mumbai day after 1st West Indies Test

New Delhi: In a rather unusual turn of event, skipper Virat Kohli will be present in both, India and the West Indies on August 27. Unable to believe? So are we.

Apparently, Kohli is slated to be present on the opening day of the Mumbai leg of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season Seven.

According to a media statement by PKL, the Indian skipper "will be singing the national anthem on August 27, 2019 ahead of one of the toughest games of the season -- the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, coached by Anup Kumar, a former U Mumba captain".

He will be there at Dome, National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in Mumbai "cheering with the fans for the Maharashtra derby followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors", said the statement.

Clearly, there is some mistake as the date is expected to be July 27.

As per the fixture of Indian cricket team for their tour of the West Indies, the Men in Blue are slated to participate in the first Test of the two-match series starting from August 22-26. And Kohli will be leading the Team India against Windies.

Earlier it was said that Kohli will be rested for the limited-overs section of the West Indies tour which begins on August 3 and ends on September 3.

He, however, has made himself available for the tour and will be leading the side in the three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests - part of the ICC Test Championship - in the Caribbean Islands.