'Virat Kohli Would Have...', Sourav Ganguly’s Bold Claim Amid Team India’s Headingley Humbling

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stirred the cricketing world with a powerful statement following India’s crushing defeat against England in the Headingley Test. According to Ganguly, had Virat Kohli been a part of the ongoing tour, runs would’ve flowed from his bat once again in English conditions.

Kohli’s Test Exit Still Baffles Ganguly

As India faced an embarrassing loss in the first Test at Headingley, cricketing experts and fans alike were quick to question the absence of stalwarts like Virat Kohli in the red-ball setup. Kohli’s unexpected retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour shocked many — including Ganguly.

“I was surprised. He’s just 36, fit, still playing white-ball cricket. I thought he had more years of red-ball cricket in him,” said Ganguly during a PTI interview. “If Virat was in England now, I guarantee he would have scored runs.”

This statement has reignited debates around Kohli’s Test retirement, which he announced on May 12, 2025, after a lukewarm return to domestic cricket and a disappointing tour of Australia.

Kohli’s England Track Record: Numbers Don’t Lie

While Kohli may not have had a glittering last five years in Test cricket, his legacy in England remains intact. In 33 innings on English soil, he amassed 1096 runs at an average of 33.21, including two centuries and five fifties.

His finest hour came during the 2018 England tour, where he was virtually unstoppable. Scoring 593 runs in five Tests at a stunning average of 59.30, Kohli was named Player of the Series, even though India lost 1-4.

Though his 2021 return to England wasn’t as prolific — 249 runs from nine innings — he captained India to a historic 2-1 lead before the series was disrupted due to COVID. The final Test, played in 2022 under Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership, saw India surrender the series-levelling match, with Kohli unable to deliver a commanding performance.

Ganguly on Kohli’s Timing and Legacy

Ganguly drew parallels between Kohli’s retirement and his own, noting that elite players often choose to leave on their terms, despite public sentiment.

"Champions like Virat rediscover themselves. He might not have had the best last few years, but class doesn’t disappear. He felt it was time to go, and that has to be respected," Ganguly emphasized.

He further acknowledged that while BCCI tried to convince Kohli to reconsider, the decision was entirely personal. "The board made its effort, but he had made up his mind. Much like I did in 2008 when I knew my time was up, despite still scoring runs," he added.

India’s Woes at Headingley: A Leadership Void?

India’s defeat at Headingley wasn’t just about lack of runs or misfiring bowlers — it was also about the absence of a seasoned leader in crunch moments. While Rohit Sharma continues to lead admirably, the void left by Kohli’s departure is increasingly evident, particularly in challenging overseas conditions.

Had Kohli been part of this squad, not only might he have contributed with the bat, but his intensity and tactical instincts could have made a critical difference. As England bulldozed their way to a dominant win, questions around India’s transition phase and the readiness of the new core to handle pressure have taken center stage.

What Next for Team India in the England Series?

With four more Tests to go, India will be desperate to bounce back. But the spotlight remains on the missed experience of Virat Kohli. His legacy, particularly in England, will linger with every missed opportunity and every middle-order collapse.

For now, Kohli’s Test jersey may hang untouched, but Ganguly’s strong endorsement has rekindled hope that the doors might not be entirely shut — especially if India’s struggles deepen in the coming weeks.