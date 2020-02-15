Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers pose in new RCB jersey ahead of IPL 2020

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) unveiled their new jersey, captain Virat Kohli, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and prolific batsman AB de Villiers posed in the new kit ahead of the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the RCB posted a picture of the trio in a new jersey design while also welcoming Muthoot Fincorp as their new title sponsor.

"Presenting to you, the RCB Jersey design for Vivo IPL 2020. We are excited to welcome @MuthootIndia as our title sponsor.#PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB," the Bengaluru-based IPl franchise wrote.

Presenting to you, the RCB Jersey design for Vivo IPL 2020. We are excited to welcome @MuthootIndia as our title sponsor. #PlayBold #NewDecadeNewRCB pic.twitter.com/WQoJP8ceZE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

On Friday, the RCB unveiled their new logo two days after removing the profile pictures and posts from their various social media handles.

"THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold," the RCB official Twitter handle wrote along with the video of their new logo.

THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020

The franchise also shared a separate picture of the new logo which features a lion and captioned the post as, "embodying the bold pride and the challenger spirit, we have unleashed the rampant lion returning him to the Royal lineage."

The development came after the RCB removed profile pictures from their official Twitter handle and Facebook account besides also deleting all the posts from the team’s official Instagram account on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the RCB had roped in Muthoot Fincorp as their title sponsor in a three-year deal ahead of the IPL 2020, which is slated to take place from March 29 to May 24.