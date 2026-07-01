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Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL foe set to play for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal


Former Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques has switched his international cricket allegiance to Portugal and is eligible for the 2028 T20 World Cup qualifiers following a mandatory three-year stand-down period. The experienced player, born in Madeira, will debut in the European sub-regional qualifiers aiming to help Portugal qualify for the main tournament.






 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL foe set to play for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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