Virat Kohli's absence from Afghanistan ODIs a 'win-win situation' for India, says former cricketer

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan belives Virat Kohli's absence from the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan could prove beneficial for Team India, calling it a 'win-win situation' as the team looks to manage the star batter's workload ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Yashasvi Jaiswal as Kohli's replacement for the three-match ODI series after the veteran batter was ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 title-winning campaign.

Atul Wassan backs Virat Kohli's rest

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Speaking to ANI, Wassan said it would have been unnecessary for Kohli to play every bilateral series leading up to the next ODI World Cup, especially after an intense IPL season.

"I'm actually happy with this news about Virat Kohli missing this series against Afghanistan. I thought it would have been overkill if Virat played every single series going forward to the next World Cup," Wassan said.

The former India pacer added that workload management has become crucial for senior players like Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom are expected to play key roles in India's 2027 World Cup plans.

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets big opportunity

Wassan also highlighted the opportunity Kohli's absence presents for young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has played only four ODIs since making his debut in 2025.

"We have to save players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah because we want them at their best for the next World Cup. Virat goes out and Jaiswal comes in. That's the depth Indian cricket has," he said.

Jaiswal recently impressed in ODI cricket with an unbeaten century against South Africa in Visakhapatnam in December 2025 and is expected to get a chance to cement his place in the side against Afghanistan.

Ajit Agarkar provides Virat Kohli fitness update

While announcing India's squads, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said the BCCI is still awaiting a detailed assessment of Kohli's hamstring injury. However, he expressed hope that the former India captain could return in time for the ODI series against England in July.

"With Virat, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the IPL final. We don't know the timelines yet, but it looks like he might be fit for the England ODI series," Agarkar said.

Kohli's brilliant IPL 2026 campaign

Despite the injury setback, Kohli enjoyed another outstanding IPL season. The RCB star finished with 675 runs in 16 matches at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 165.84, including one century and five half-centuries.

The 37-year-old now plays only ODI cricket for India after stepping away from T20Is and Test cricket. His most recent international appearance came during the ODI series against New Zealand earlier this year.

India will begin the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on June 13, with matches scheduled in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai.