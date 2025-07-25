The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the report submitted by Justice John Michael Cunha, a retired High Court judge, to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 11. This decision paves the way for legal action against Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL)/Royal Challengers Bengaluru, DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, the Karnataka State Cricket Association, several government officers, and two senior police officials. This action stems from the findings of Justice Cunha's commission, which investigated the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 that tragically resulted in 11 fatalities.

The stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium occurred when a massive crowd made desperate attempts to gain entry into the venue. Fans were eager to witness the felicitation ceremony of RCB players, which was organized a day after their victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As reported by Deccan Herald, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been deemed unfit to host major events or high-profile cricket matches following the tragic stampede that occurred outside the venue on June 4. Consequently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be unable to play at their traditional home ground in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. This development means RCB will be assigned a new home venue and will have to compete without the vital backing of their home supporters.

The Cunha commission specifically recommended legal action against RCB, DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, and the KSCA. The commission found it necessary to initiate legal action against the vice president of Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited/RCB; Raghuram Bhat, president of KSCA; A. Shankar, then secretary of KSCA; E.S. Jairam, then treasurer of KSCA; Dr. T. Venkat Vardhan, managing director of DNA Entertainment Works; and Sunil Mathur, vice president of DNA Entertainment Works.

The Cunha report also recommended action as per law against former police commissioner B. Dayananda; Vikash Kumar, additional commissioner of police, west; Shekar H. Tekkanavar, DCP, central; C. Balakrishna, Cubbon Park ACP; and A.K. Girish, inspector. The state government has already placed these officers under suspension, citing dereliction of duty. The Cunha report stated that the police officials "failed to stop the event knowing fully well that it was 'unauthorised' and organised in 'haste' without proper security arrangements in place."

The report further highlighted: “One of the key contributing factors to the stampede was improper and unscientific installation of the barricades and the narrow constricted entry gates at the stadium.” It noted that most deaths occurred at Gates 7, 2/2A, 18, and 20. Additionally, the report indicated that the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was also attributed to “misleading and last minute announcements created widespread confusion among fans and followers.”

RCB has been silent on social media since this tragedy.