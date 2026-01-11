Today marks a milestone for India’s most beloved power couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, as their daughter Vamika Kohli celebrates her fifth birthday. Born on January 11, 2021, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Vamika has been the center of the couple's world, even as they have maintained a strict stance on her privacy. As fans across the globe send their blessings, many are revisiting the beautiful and powerful meaning behind her unique name.

The Spiritual Essence of Vamika

The name Vamika carries deep roots in Hindu mythology and Sanskrit literature. It is widely recognized as a form of the Hindu goddess Durga. Specifically, the name originates from Vamadeva, which represents the preserving and gentle aspect of Lord Shiva. In many spiritual traditions, Goddess Durga is considered the other half of Lord Shiva, and the name Vamika encapsulates this divine union and feminine power.

When first introducing her to the world, Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt message on social media reflecting on motherhood. “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes. Sleep is elusive, but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” the actress wrote.

A Journey of Joy

The journey began five years ago when Virat Kohli first announced the arrival of their "bundle of joy" to the public. In an emotional statement at the time, the cricketer shared, “We are thrilled to share with you that we've been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Since their dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, back in December 2017, Virat and Anushka have often spoken about the transformative power of parenthood. While they have carefully shielded Vamika from the paparazzi, the glimpses they share of their family life continue to resonate with millions of followers.

A Double Celebration: Virat Kohli in Action

Today can be a big day as Virat will be in action against New Zealand in the first ODI of the three match series. There is a palpable sense of excitement at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, as fans hope for a "birthday century" from the legendary batsman to honor his daughter's special day. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST today, with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST.

The Indian squad for this series includes a powerful lineup of talent:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja.

With the 2026 season officially underway, all eyes will be on Kohli as he balances his roles as a global cricket icon and a doting father on this significant date.