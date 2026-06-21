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Virat Kohli's event: How can you watch Karan Aujla live in Delhi? Here's everything you need to know

This premiere marks a major cultural collaboration. Karan Aujla has reportedly partnered with Agilitas to elevate the One8 brand's cultural imprint.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:26 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Virat Kohli's event: How can you watch Karan Aujla live in Delhi? Here's everything you need to know
Image Credit: Credits - instgaram (virat kohli)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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