/Virat Kohli's event: How can you watch Karan Aujla live in Delhi? Here's everything you need to know

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla are teaming up in New Delhi for the massive ONE8WORLD Global Premiere. The high-profile event is creating massive buzz, blending the worlds of sports, music, fashion, and youth culture.
If you are looking to catch these superstars live, here is everything you need to know about the schedule, venue, and unique ticketing process.
Event Schedule & Venue
Date: Sunday, June 21, 2026
Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi
Time: The event is scheduled for the evening, though the exact timings are yet to be finalized.
How to Get Entry Passes (The Product-Linked Twist)
Unlike traditional concerts or star-studded events, you cannot buy a standard entry ticket for this premiere. Instead, the organizers have introduced a product-linked entry system.
To secure your pass, you must purchase an eligible pair of One8 shoes via the District app. Every qualifying purchase acts as your direct ticket to the event.
Step-by-Step Booking Guide:
Download the App: Download and install the District App on your smartphone.
Account Setup: Register using your mobile number or email address, and complete the profile verification process.
Search the Event: Type “One8 Global Premier” into the app's search bar to navigate to the official event page.
Select Your Footwear: Browse through the specific footwear models and sizes tied to the launch event. Choose your preferred pair and proceed to the checkout.
Confirm and Receive Pass: Complete your payment. Once successful, your booking is confirmed, and a unique QR code will be generated. This QR code will serve as your official proof of entry at the venue gates.
What to Expect: Sports meets Music & Fashion
This premiere marks a major cultural collaboration. Karan Aujla has reportedly partnered with Agilitas to elevate the One8 brand's cultural imprint.
The excitement reached a fever pitch after Virat Kohli welcomed the singer on social media. Kohli posted a viral photo of the duo standing together on a massive stage, both sporting matching black T-shirts with the numbers "1" and "8" emblazoned on their backs while looking out at a packed arena.
Karan Aujla in Delhi for tomorrow’s One8 event. pic.twitter.com/eiBAOi85w6— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 20, 2026
Virat Kohli's official invite: "Welcome Karan, the stage is ours. June 21, Delhi." Karan Aujla has arrived in Delhi ahead of the much-anticipated launch event. The chart-topping artist is set to deliver a full live performance, turning the brand premiere into a high-energy entertainment spectacle.
Cricket Update: When is Virat Kohli Returning to the Pitch?
Aside from his brand commitments, the 37-year-old batting maestro is currently recovering from a hamstring injury. He sustained the tear while batting for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Because of this injury, Kohli is sitting out the current ODI series against Afghanistan. However, he is eye-ing a return for India's upcoming ODI series against England. To clear his return, he is scheduled to undergo a crucial fitness test on June 26 at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Kohli remains highly focused on representing India in the 2027 World Cup next year.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.