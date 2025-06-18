As India gears up for a high-voltage five-Test series against England starting June 20, the spotlight has shifted dramatically with the absence of two modern greats — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With both legends having announced their retirement from Test cricket last month, the baton of leadership has passed to a new generation. Shubman Gill, the stylish opener, is set to captain India in what marks a defining chapter for Indian cricket.

The change in guard hasn’t gone unnoticed. England’s skipper Ben Stokes, speaking in a video released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), lauded Kohli’s immense contribution and warned of the void his departure creates. “What India will miss is his fighting spirit, his competitiveness, and his burning desire to win,” Stokes said. “He made No.18 his own — it’ll be strange not to see it on an Indian shirt anymore.”

Stokes Pays Tribute to Kohli’s Legacy: “A Class Player”

Ben Stokes, who shares a spirited on-field rivalry with Virat Kohli, recalled texting the Indian maestro upon hearing the retirement news. “It’s a shame not to play against him again. We always pushed each other — it was a battle every time,” Stokes added. That mutual respect reflects the stature Kohli earned over 13 years in red-ball cricket.

Kohli’s Test numbers speak volumes:

123 Tests, 9,230 runs, Avg: 46.85

30 centuries and 31 half-centuries

Calendar year averages above 75 in 2016 and 2017

Few cricketers dominated an era quite like Kohli between 2016 and 2019, a period where his consistency and aggression redefined Indian Test cricket, especially overseas.

India's Strength in Depth: Stokes Warns Against Complacency

Despite the absence of Kohli and Rohit, Stokes remains wary of the Indian squad. “One thing about India — their battery of batters is just incredible. The IPL has churned out so much talent, it’s unbelievable,” he remarked, hinting at India’s seemingly endless bench strength.

From Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh, a new breed of fearless cricketers is ready to carry the legacy forward. Stokes acknowledged that while India may be transitioning, they remain a serious threat.

“You can never take any Indian team lightly. Our focus will be to put them under pressure early and adapt as the game progresses. It’s always a tough summer when India visits,” Stokes added.

The Iconic Cover Drive and a Legacy of Competitiveness

Among the many things Stokes admired about Kohli, one stands out — his cover drive. “Just wow… probably the hardest-hit cover drive I’ve seen. It defined his batting,” he said, offering a personal glimpse into what it's like to face the Indian legend.

Beyond numbers, Kohli’s intensity, expressive celebrations, and unrelenting desire to win made him the heartbeat of the Indian team. His departure, along with Rohit’s, signals a significant generational shift.

England vs India Test Series: What Lies Ahead

With Stokes back from a hamstring surgery, England will be at full strength. The upcoming series promises to be a fierce contest between experience and youth, legacy and potential. While India embarks on a fresh journey under Shubman Gill, England will be determined to exploit the transitional phase.

As cricket fans await the series opener at Lord’s, one thing is certain: while Virat Kohli won’t be on the field, his legacy will loom large. And for players like Stokes, the absence of No.18 is more than symbolic — it's the end of a compelling chapter in cricket history.