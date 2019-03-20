हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's greatness is in keeping things simple: Jacques Kallis

With 66 international hundreds at the age of 30, Kohli, many believe is a serious contender for breaking all the batting records set by Tendulkar. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Only Virat Kohli can answer if he can surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries but the Indian captain's biggest asset is his ability to keep things simple, feels iconic Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis.

"Kohli I believe can go as far as he wants to. He is a world class player. He is hungry. He works hard. He has proved that over the years. The main thing about him is that he keeps it simple. People enjoy watching him bat," said Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game. 

So will Kohli break Tendulkar's record, Kallis replied: "Only Kohli can answer that. If he is fit enough and willing enough to go, nothing is out of reach for him."

He also believes that India's defeat in the ODI series against Australia won't have much of an impact in the World Cup. 

"I don't think Kohli will be under pressure. He has produced the goods time and time again. He is a world class player and the guys follow what he does. He is certainly one of the best in the world." 

Workload management has been a talked about topic over the last few days but the KKR head coach feels that it depend on the individuals.

"All the guys are professionals. They will know when to rest. We have a great support staff, the physios, the trainers who will know how to handle the guys."

 Like Sourav Ganguly, the South African all-rounder also predicted an open World Cup. 

"I think this year, the World Cup will be more open. The sides have to play well in the key moments," said Kallis. 

A depleted South Africa team won't be favourites, termed Kallis.

"I don't think South Africa will be considered as a favourite but sometimes when the pressure is less on you it can help. But surely you cannot write them off."

