/Virat Kohli's headcoach hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 'once in a generation' player, says this...

"Yes, definitely, very young kids have started coming, and their parents want to enroll them. For example, someone brought a 5-year-old kid to me, and I said, 'No, he's still very young, let him play for now, you play with him, and enroll him in coaching when he turns 8.' They asked, 'If we enroll him at 8, how will he become like Vaibhav Suryavanshi?' So, people's expectations have certainly risen because a youngster has done so well. But such players are born only once in a generation," he said.