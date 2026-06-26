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  • /Virat Kohli's headcoach hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 'once in a generation' player, says this...

Virat Kohli's headcoach hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 'once in a generation' player, says this...

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma hailed India's teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that the 15-year-old prodigy "deserves" his international debut, as India prepare to take on Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Virat Kohli's headcoach hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as 'once in a generation' player, says this...
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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