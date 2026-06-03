Virat Kohli's heartwarming message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi goes viral, says 'Ek Bihari sab par bhari...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli had a special message for teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the IPL 2026 final, with a video of their interaction now going viral on social media.

RCB successfully defended their IPL title, and at the heart of the triumph was Virat Kohli, who took time to encourage 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one of the biggest stars of the tournament despite his franchise falling short of the championship.

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The conversation, shared by RCB on its official social media handles, showed Kohli praising Sooryavanshi's hard work and self-belief while advising him to stay focused amid growing attention and expectations.

The best piece of advice the 15-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction.… pic.twitter.com/MUqCRBo0la — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2026

"You have to keep going higher from here. Whatever you've achieved is the result of your hard work and belief. Don't pay attention to who is saying what. Just focus on your batting and yourself. Ek Bihari sab par bhari," Kohli told the youngster.

Kohli's advice after historic IPL 2026 campaign

The interaction came at the end of a remarkable IPL season for Sooryavanshi, who established himself as the tournament's breakout performer.

The Rajasthan Royals batter finished IPL 2026 as the Orange Cap winner with 776 runs and claimed multiple individual honours. He was named the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season, while also winning the Super Striker award for his strike rate of 237.31 and the Super Sixes award after smashing a record 72 sixes during the campaign.

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This was not the first memorable moment involving the two players during IPL 2026. Earlier in the tournament, Kohli had signed Sooryavanshi's cap and given him an autograph after the young left-hander impressed against RCB at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Kohli leads RCB to back-to-back IPL titles

While Sooryavanshi dominated the individual awards, Kohli once again played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign.

RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad to become only the third franchise after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Kohli delivered a match-winning unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in the final, striking nine fours and three sixes. His innings earned him the Player of the Match award, the first IPL final Player of the Match honour of his career.