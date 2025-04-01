IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli recently had a lighthearted moment at his restaurant, One8 Commune, in Bengaluru. The former RCB skipper burst into laughter after spotting a person wearing a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey at the restaurant's Bengaluru outlet. The incident occurred near the entrance during a team dinner hosted by Kohli.

As soon as Kohli noticed the CSK jersey, he jokingly pointed at the person before moving forward with his teammates. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans of both franchises.

RCB’s Strong Start to IPL 2025

RCB has begun their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a high note, winning both of their opening matches convincingly. The team played their first two games away from home, securing dominant victories against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Against KKR, RCB emerged victorious by seven wickets, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya earning the Player of the Match award for his impressive bowling figures of 3/29. In their second match against CSK, RCB put up another strong performance, winning by 50 runs. Skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front, scoring a crucial 51 off 32 balls and securing the Player of the Match award.

Kohli’s Performances So Far

Virat Kohli has made a steady start to IPL 2025. In the season opener against KKR, he played a crucial role, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls. In the second match against CSK, he contributed a 31-ball 30, helping his team set up a commanding total.

With IPL 2025 marking Kohli’s 18th season with RCB, all eyes remain on the veteran batter. He continues to be the leading run-scorer in the history of the tournament and is coming off a decent run in the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025. Having retired from T20Is last year, the IPL remains his primary platform to showcase his T20 skills.

RCB’s Next Challenge

RCB is set to play their first home match of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. With two strong performances already under their belt, the team will aim to continue their winning momentum in front of their home crowd.