Virat Kohli's intense training video goes viral ahead of IPL 2026; RCB react - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India star Virat Kohli has sent fans into a frenzy with a fresh glimpse into his preparations for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The 37-year-old Kohli has shared a power-packed video of his training session, which has taken social media by storm, signaling his readiness to lead RCB’s title defense.

With the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season just weeks away, Virat Kohli has sent a "chilling warning" to rival franchises with his high-intensity training session.



The Viral Net Session

The video, shared on Virat Kohli's official Instagram account with the simple caption "IPL 2026", shows the veteran batter in peak physical condition. Training at an indoor facility in London, Kohli is seen unfurling his trademark cover drives and aggressive lofted shots.

Expert observers noted Kohli working closely with Gujarat Titans assistant coach Naeem Amin, focusing on high-intensity drills and precision timing.

The clip, which has already garnered millions of views, prompted a quick response from the RCB franchise: "The run machine looks well oiled. Let's start #IPL2026 already."



Fans flooded comments with praise, calling it a "warning to bowlers" and highlighting his beast-mode dedication.

Defending The Crown

The upcoming IPL 2026 season carries a different weight for Virat Kohli and RCB. For the first time in 19 years, RCB will enter the tournament as the defending champions after their historic maiden title win in 2025.

Kohli's form remains a terrifying prospect for bowlers. In the 2025 season, he amassed 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. His recent international form has been equally dominant, including a superb 124 against New Zealand in January, proving that "The King" has no intentions of slowing down.

Key Details For IPL 2026

Start Date: Broadcaster Star Sports has confirmed the IPL 2026 season kicks off on March 28, 2026.

The Opener: While the full schedule is expected by March 13, reports suggest a blockbuster opening clash between RCB and CSK in Bengaluru.

Venue Update: After a suspension of cricketing activities at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, it has been confirmed that the iconic venue will host five home games for RCB, including the IPL 2026 Final.