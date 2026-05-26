Virat Kohli's IPL Playoffs record: Check runs, fifties and more about RCB star ahead of Qualifier 1 vs Gujarat Titans

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for a high-stakes clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1, all eyes are naturally on Virat Kohli, one of the greatest batters in the tournament's history.

Virat, the RCB stalwart has been in exceptional form in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, amassing 557 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.64 and a strike rate of 163.82, including one century and four fifties.

While Kohli’s overall IPL career is a towering monument of runs, centuries, and sheer dominance, a closer look at his record in the playoffs tells a different story. For a player like Virat who thrives under pressure, the IPL playoffs have historically been a tough nut to crack.

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Here is the breakdown of Virat Kohli's record in IPL playoffs heading into this critical RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1encounter:



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Virat Kohli's Stats In IPL Playoffs

Overall, Virat Kohli has featured in all 17 IPL playoff matches that RCB have played since 2009. His key numbers:

Matches: 17

Innings: 17

Runs: 396

Highest Score: 70*

Average: 26.40

Strike Rate: 121.10

Fifties: 2

Hundreds: 0

Ducks: 1

4s: 30

6s: 11

These figures stand in contrast to his overall IPL career stats of over 9,200 runs at an average of around 40 and a strike rate exceeding 134.



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Context For IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) topped the 2026 league stage with 9 wins in 14 matches, while GT finished close behind. A win in Qualifier 1 sends the winner straight to the final on May 31 in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli will face a strong GT side with a potent bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and others.

Turning The Page Against Gujarat Titans

Notably, Virat Kohli remains RCB's heartbeat and the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer. While his playoff record doesn't match his towering standards elsewhere, his presence at the top of the order provides stability and inspiration.

The historical data of Virat might give Gujarat Titans' bowling attack some confidence, but past numbers rarely dictate a legendary player's present form. Kohli has consistently proven that he is only one inning away from rewriting a narrative.

With a spot directly in the IPL 2026 Final on the line, Qualifier 1 presents the perfect stage for the RCB veteran to conquer his postseason blues, dismantle the GT bowling attack, and steer Bengaluru one step closer to another IPL silverware.