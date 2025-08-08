Virat Kohli’s recent picture taken in London, where his once-dark beard has turned noticeably grey, has sparked intense speculation among fans about his possible retirement from international ODIs. If that comes true, he will no longer be seen playing cricket from Indian National side. The image circulated widely across social media, reminding everyone that Kohli, now 36 and nearing 37, is entering a pivotal stage in his cricketing journey. Adding to the intrigue, Kohli himself shared a candid, humor-laced insight, saying, “I just coloured my beard two days ago... You know it's time when you are colouring your beard every four days.” Yet, behind the joke lies a deeper reality about approaching the twilight of an extraordinary career.

Earlier in the year, Kohli stunned the cricketing world by retiring from Test cricket ; the format many regarded as his greatest love and where he forged his legacy as a batting titan. This decision left a void that is felt beyond runs and numbers; it resonates deeply with fans who admired Kohli’s passion, intensity, and the fierce hunger with which he played the longest format of the game. His presence was often compared to legends like Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer sportsmen whose aura and fitness transcend age.

Earlier in a recent heartfelt admission, Kohli told his fans, “I don’t want to finish my career thinking of what if I had done this on that particular day. I can't keep going on and on forever. It’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I’m very sure I won’t have," he said with a smile, yet those words sent his followers into an emotional whirlwind. He further promised, “Once I'm done, I'll be gone. You won’t see me for a while, so I wanna give everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going.” That unyielding mindset is what has fueled Kohli’s brilliance for over a decade.

Reflecting on his recent performances, Kohli was a standout for India during the 2023 ICC World Cup as well as Champions Trophy 2025. Even as the years advanced, he carried the team with his masterful strokeplay, unshakable focus, and leadership. His ability to anchor innings under pressure proved his enduring class and reinforced the widely held belief that he deserves to be part of India’s squad for the 2027 World Cup.

Fans and experts alike hope his experience and hunger will guide India on cricket’s biggest stage once again.

The cricketing fraternity is grappling with the possibility of saying goodbye to one of the game’s true legends. The void left by Kohli would extend far beyond runs and records; it would impact the spirit and competitive fire he brought to every match. For now, his words and steely resolve offer comfort, signaling that while an end may be near, his fight is far from over. With tournaments like the upcoming tour of Australia on the horizon, Kohli’s journey still holds the promise of chapters yet to be written, giving fans hope that we haven’t witnessed the very last of the iconic number 18 in blue.