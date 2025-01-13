Virat Kohli, one of Indian cricket’s most iconic figures, has found himself at the center of a fresh controversy. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa recently claimed that Kohli’s preferences during his captaincy might have influenced squad selections, including the much-discussed exclusion of Ambati Rayudu from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 squad.

In a candid interview with 'Lallantop', Robin Uthappa said that Kohli had significant say over team decisions and alleged that players who didn’t align with the captain’s preferences were often sidelined. Using Rayudu’s omission as an example, Uthappa asserted, “Anyone disliked by the captain was excluded from the team.”

The Rayudu-Vijay Shankar Controversy

Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu was a frontrunner for the No. 4 batting spot in the Indian team, having delivered consistent performances leading up to the tournament. However, chief selector MSK Prasad surprised fans and experts by choosing Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar instead, citing his “3-D” abilities – a combination of batting, bowling, and fielding.

Rayudu responded with a now-infamous tweet: “Just ordered a new set of 3-D glasses to watch the World Cup.” The tweet highlighted his frustration and sparked a debate about the fairness of the selection process.

India’s campaign in the World Cup ended in disappointment, with a semi-final loss to New Zealand. The batting lineup collapsed under pressure, reigniting discussions about Rayudu’s exclusion and the impact it may have had on the team’s middle order.

Uthappa’s Take on Rayudu’s Exclusion

Uthappa called Rayudu’s omission “unfair” and expressed empathy for the batter, who was in prime form leading up to the tournament. He said, “Rayudu had everything in place for the World Cup, but the door was closed on him at the last minute.”

While Uthappa’s remarks have reopened discussions about Kohli’s captaincy, they also underscore a broader conversation about the role of personal dynamics in team selection.

Kohli’s Recent Form A Concern

At 36, Kohli is navigating a challenging phase in his career. Struggling for consistency in Test cricket, the star batter has faced scrutiny from fans and experts alike. Uthappa’s comments add another layer of intrigue to Kohli’s legacy as a leader, reigniting debates about decisions made during his tenure as captain.

As the cricketing world continues to analyze the 2019 World Cup saga, Rayudu’s snub remains a talking point, emblematic of the high stakes and controversies that come with representing Indian cricket on the global stage.