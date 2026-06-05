Virat Kohli's not just a hamstring: The frighteningly unusual injury that has ruled him out and threatens England tour

Virat Kohli has been ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to an hamstring injury. While BCCI is yet to formally announce the status of his injury and his replacement according to reports he is advised for 2-3 weeks rest. After Afghnaistan ODI series, India is scheduled to play England and for the righ-hand batter it is touch n go regarding that series

Rare Tear

According to information from news agency, the specific physical issue troubling Virat Kohli is identified as a distal semimembranosus tendon tear. This particular condition is an anomaly seldom encountered among competitive athletes. The veteran batsman sustained this physical impairment during his unbeaten innings of 75 runs while batting in the IPL 2026 championship match held in Ahmedabad.

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To understand the anatomy, this specific condition involves a rupture in one of the three primary hamstring muscles at the precise location where it connects to the reverse side of the knee joint, specifically at the inner upper section of the tibia. Functionally, this particular muscle is responsible for enabling the knee to flex and allowing the hip to extend backward.

Why This Specific Muscle Tear is Extensively Unusual

From a biomechanical standpoint, this type of damage is extraordinarily uncommon due to two primary factors.

Location of the Tear: The immense majority of hamstring injuries are sustained much higher up the leg. They typically occur either right at the muscle tendon intersection located in the middle of the thigh, or at the upper proximal attachment point close to the hip area when a player experiences sudden, intense overstretching, such as during high speed sprinting.

Tendon Structure: The connective tissue that anchors this particular muscle to the knee area is thick, broad, and deeply embedded into the bone structure across several distinct points. This heavily reinforced anatomical design makes the tissue incredibly resilient against snapping. Furthermore, on the uncommon occasions when lower hamstring injuries do materialize, they nearly always impact an entirely different muscle situated on the outer portion of the leg. Consequently, a rupture of this exact tendon is a highly irregular medical event.

“He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. He got injured during the final. Scans have revealed a distal semimembranosus tendon tear," a BCCI source told PTI.

Expected Recovery Duration and Tournament Impact

Concurrently, a report from The Indian Express indicates that this physical setback is only projected to keep the batsman away from competitive action for a duration of two weeks. Translated into the upcoming cricket schedule, his absence will restrict him from participating exclusively in the opening pair of matches facing Afghanistan, which are set for June 13 in Dharamsala and June 17 in Lucknow. From a technical perspective, he would be clear to participate in the third fixture of the series. However, the publication highlighted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India is hesitant to gamble with his health by rushing him back.

From the moment he debuted on the international stage back in 2008, there has been no documented case of Kohli missing a complete bilateral series or a significant tournament for the national team solely because of an injury. Across nearly twenty years of intense, high stakes cricket, his precise management of physical workloads and elite level conditioning have enabled him to completely avoid the prolonged injury absences that have regularly disrupted the careers of his peers.