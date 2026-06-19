/Virat Kohli's RCB journey to continue beyond IPL retirement, CEO drops bombshell revelation

The corporate leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has put an end to rumors regarding Virat Kohli's immediate retirement. Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Menon confirmed that the iconic batsman is anticipated to maintain his playing commitment with the franchise for another four seasons. The link between Kohli and RCB stands as a unique partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran batsman holds the distinction of being the sole cricketer to participate in all 19 seasons of the competition for one single team since the league was established. Kohli has explicitly stated on numerous occasions that he intends to conclude his entire IPL career with the Bengaluru based franchise.
This corporate reassurance follows an era of unprecedented success for the team. RCB broke its long standing championship drought by claiming its first ever IPL title in 2025. The franchise then successfully retained its crown in 2026, registering a five wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans during the final match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This triumph established Bengaluru as just the third franchise in IPL history to secure consecutive championships, matching the records of the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Throughout this 2026 title defense, Kohli emerged as RCB's top performing batsman.
Leadership Beyond the Pitch
CEO Rajesh Menon discussed the deep connection binding the organization to its primary sporting icon during an interview with CNBC TV18, stating:
"RCB and Virat are different sides of the same coin," Rajesh Menon told CNBC TV18. “He has been the constant factor for RCB throughout. We have not seen him not being part of RCB even if he moves out of his cricketing career. We have to figure out.”
Menon expressed complete confidence in Kohli's ability to compete at the highest level for the next four years. He referenced the player's elite physical conditioning, competitive drive, and overall game impact during the twilight phase of his professional career as evidence that the batsman remains a major asset to the team.
"That said, next three-four years, am sure he'll be playing…for at least four years. He is fit, the hunger never dies. You saw him this IPL season bring on the energy, runs, attitude….everything was there. Three-four years, absolutely no problem." he added
Virat's emotional message
Following the conclusion of the 2026 season, Kohli published a video alongside an emotional message on the social media platform X to celebrate the historic back to back championships with the fans, writing:
"Started the season with belief. Ended with back to back titles. This team lived every emotion together. The highs, the pressure, the hurdles, and the unwavering support. It feels extra special because... this place is HOME!"
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