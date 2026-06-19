Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virat Kohli's RCB journey to continue beyond IPL retirement, CEO drops bombshell revelation

Virat Kohli's RCB journey to continue beyond IPL retirement, CEO drops bombshell revelation

The link between Kohli and RCB stands as a unique partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Virat Kohli's RCB journey to continue beyond IPL retirement, CEO drops bombshell revelation
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Virat Kohli's RCB journey to continue beyond IPL retirement, confirms CEO
Virat Kohli4 min ago
2
Nifty17 min ago
3
Technology news20 min ago
4
BrahMos20 min ago
5
Versova Beach23 min ago