/Virat Kohli's RCB journey to continue beyond IPL retirement, CEO drops bombshell revelation

The corporate leadership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has put an end to rumors regarding Virat Kohli's immediate retirement. Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Menon confirmed that the iconic batsman is anticipated to maintain his playing commitment with the franchise for another four seasons. The link between Kohli and RCB stands as a unique partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran batsman holds the distinction of being the sole cricketer to participate in all 19 seasons of the competition for one single team since the league was established. Kohli has explicitly stated on numerous occasions that he intends to conclude his entire IPL career with the Bengaluru based franchise.