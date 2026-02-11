Virat Kohli's RCB & Rohit Sharma's MI clash before IPL 2026 as MI block DY Patil proposal, RCB faces venue uncertainty - Know details

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), have hit a significant roadblock in their preparations for the IPL 2026 season. The franchise’s proposal to adopt the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as a temporary home base has been officially vetoed by the Mumbai Indians (MI). This development forces Virat Kohli’s side to look elsewhere as the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium remains under heavy renovation following a tragic incident last year.

The Territorial Dispute: Why MI Holds the Key

Under the governing rules of the Indian Premier League, any franchise wishing to host "home" matches in a region already served by another team must obtain a formal No Objection Certificate (NOC). Because the Wankhede Stadium (MI’s base) and DY Patil Stadium both fall within the Mumbai metropolitan region, MI holds exclusive territorial rights.

As per TOI, The Mumbai Indians' management declined the NOC, arguing that allowing a rival team to establish a base so close to their territory would set a "wrong precedent." Sources also indicate that MI believes RCB has not done enough to consider other venues.

“If a franchise wants to set up a base at DY Patil, it cannot happen without approval from the one operating out of Wankhede,” a source explained. “There are established centres like Rajkot, Pune, Raipur, Vizag and Indore. The current situation is simple: if MI says yes to DY Patil then tomorrow some other team can come and express desire to host their matches at Brabourne. It kills the sanctity of home territories.”

The Tragedy Behind the Relocation

The search for a new venue is not merely tactical but stems from a catastrophic event in June 2025. During celebrations for RCB’s maiden IPL title, a stampede occurred outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming 11 lives.

Following a government inquiry led by the Justice D’Cunha committee, massive safety upgrades were recommended. While the Karnataka government has granted conditional clearance, RCB officials remain hesitant to return. The franchise is reportedly concerned about being held "liable" for administrative duties and crowd management outside the stadium gates, leading to a standoff with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Potential Alternatives for the Defending Champions

With the Mumbai move blocked, RCB is reportedly evaluating a "split home season" strategy to satisfy their fixture requirements:

Raipur: Reports suggest the franchise has finalized negotiations to host two matches at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Indore: Following the MI veto, Indore has emerged as a primary candidate to host the remaining five home fixtures.

Bengaluru: Despite the friction, the KSCA is making a final push for a return to Chinnaswamy, with a high-level inspection scheduled for later this week involving COO Rajesh Menon and Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Conclusion of the Standoff

A final decision is required imminently, as the IPL Governing Council and BCCI need to finalize the 2026 schedule. For now, the "venue drama" adds another layer of intensity to the rivalry between MI and RCB before a single ball has been bowled in the 2026 season.