England pacer Tymal Mills has become the first professional cricketer to join OnlyFans, a platform mostly known for adult content. However, Mills emphasizes that his purpose is to connect with fans by sharing insights about cricket and lifestyle, not glamour. Speaking to The New York Times, Mills said, "There won’t be any glamorous photos. This isn’t about that. It’s just cricket and real talk." He described OnlyFans as a new space where he can offer a behind-the-scenes look at a cricketer’s life and engage more personally with fans.

Aware of the site's controversial reputation, Mills clarified, "I know what people associate this site with. But I’m not here for that. I’m not going to do anything like that." His account is free to follow, though some premium content might be paywalled in the future.

What Is Only Fans?

Founded in the UK in 2016, OnlyFans is famous primarily for adult entertainment but also hosts creators from fitness, music, and now cricket. Mills, known for his fast bowling, was once among England’s top T20 prospects but has faced injury setbacks. He has played 16 T20 internationals for England, taking 14 wickets.

About Tymall Mills

In franchise cricket, Mills has featured for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. RCB signed him in 2017 for Rs 12 crore, though he took only 5 wickets in 5 matches. His 2022 stint with Mumbai Indians was modest, with 6 wickets in 5 games. Currently, he plays for Southern Brave in England’s ongoing ‘The Hundred’ tournament.

Mills’ move to OnlyFans highlights a changing trend in how athletes share their stories and engage with fans. Whether his cricket-focused content will be accepted on a platform known for adult material remains to be seen, but Mills is clearly pushing boundaries.

More Athletes

While Tymal Mills has made headlines as the first professional cricketer to join the platform, he is part of a larger trend of athletes using OnlyFans to connect with their fans and supplement their income. Other notable athletes who have established a presence on the platform include mixed martial artist Paige VanZant, tennis player Nick Kyrgios, boxer Ebanie Bridges, and pole vaulter Alysha Newman. These athletes have each approached the platform in their own way, with some focusing on exclusive training content and behind-the-scenes access, while others utilize the platform for more personal and artistic content.