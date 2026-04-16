Virat Kohli's post goes viral as RCB storm to top of IPL 2026 points table, King claims Orange Cap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officially ascended to the summit of the IPL 2026 standings after a dominant five-wicket demolition of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Clad in their iconic PUMA kits, the Bengaluru franchise moved to 8 points, leapfrogging Rajasthan Royals on Net Run Rate thanks to a massive +1.503 figure. The night belonged to the bowling brilliance of Rasikh Salam and a high-octane 49 from Virat Kohli, who reclaimed the Orange Cap to further solidify his legendary status.

Rasikh and Bhuvi Dismantle the Super Giants

The foundation of the victory was laid by the RCB bowling unit. Rasikh Salam Dar produced a career-defining spell, ripping through the LSG heart with figures of 4/24. He was expertly supported by veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed 3/27 and made history by becoming the first Indian pacer to cross the 200-wicket milestone in the IPL.

LSG struggled to find any rhythm on a sluggish M. Chinnaswamy track. While Mitchell Marsh showed early intent with a brisk 40, including a towering 102-meter six, the middle order collapsed under pressure. Captain Rishabh Pant faced a scary moment after a Josh Hazlewood delivery struck his elbow, forcing him to retire hurt. Though he bravely returned later, he fell for just a single run. Despite late resistance from Ayush Badoni (38) and Mukul Choudhary (39), LSG were bundled out for a sub-par 146.

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The Kohli Show: Orange Cap and a Clinical Chase

Chasing 147, the PUMA-sponsored RCB side wasted no time. Virat Kohli, fueled by his quest for the Orange Cap, came out with blistering intent. Despite the early loss of Phil Salt, Kohli maintained a strike rate of over 200 in the powerplay, punctuated by four boundaries in a single Prince Yadav over.

Kohli shared a 57-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal before falling just one run short of a half-century, caught at long-on for 49. However, his innings ensured he surged to the top of the tournament's run-scoring charts. Following his departure, Rajat Patidar (27 off 13) and Jitesh Sharma (23 off 9) provided the explosive finishing touches, wrapping up the game in just 15.1 overs.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Kohli shared a viral blunt message for his teammates:

"Don't like seeing collapses, but we managed to keep our heads."

He also offered a fitness update following his appearance as an impact player, stating:

"Still not 100%. My knee was..."

PUMA India Ignites the #RCBEverywhere Movement

Off the field, the synergy between PUMA and RCB continues to redefine fan culture. Coinciding with the team’s rise to the top of the table, PUMA India launched the #RCBEverywhere campaign. This fan-led movement, fronted by Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Krunal Pandya, encourages supporters to wear the RCB jersey beyond the stadium and into daily life.

The campaign features the viral Kumbh Mela fan, who famously wore his RCB colors at the massive spiritual gathering.

"Guys, you’ve really made this a thing. And we love it. So, this season, don’t leave this jersey behind," said Virat Kohli in the campaign launch.

Skipper Rajat Patidar added:

"Take it everywhere. We’re not joking. Everywhere."

Highlighting the versatility of the PUMA threads, Krunal Pandya quipped:

"Your office. Your vacation. Your brother’s wedding. Your next job interview."

With Virat Kohli holding the Orange Cap and RCB sitting pretty at the top of the table, the #RCBEverywhere movement is set to take over the streets as the franchise chases its ultimate dream in IPL 2026.