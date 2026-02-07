Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup record under threat as Jos Buttler eyes history in 2026

Defending champions India begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with more than just another trophy on their minds. As the Men in Blue kick off their title defence, the tournament also sets the stage for a potential shake-up in the all-time T20 World Cup batting records.

Kohli’s Record Still the Gold Standard

India veteran Virat Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cups. Across nine editions, Kohli has amassed 1,292 runs in 35 matches, underlining his reputation as one of the greatest performers on the biggest stage. Kohli's tally includes 15 half-centuries, with a highest score of 89 not out, and his consistency has been a cornerstone of India’s success in the tournament over the years. His record has stood tall despite challenges from several modern greats.

Jos Buttler Closing in on History

However, Kohli’s long-standing milestone is now under serious threat from Jos Buttler. The former England captain has already scored 1,013 runs in 31 matches in T20 World Cups since making his debut in 2012. With five fifties and one century to his name, Buttler needs just 279 more runs to overtake Kohli and become the tournament’s all-time leading run-getter. If England enjoys a deep run in the competition, Buttler will have ample opportunity to challenge and possibly break the record.

Elite Company at the Top

The race for most runs in T20 World Cup history features some of the game’s biggest names:

Virat Kohli - 1,292 runs (35 matches)

Rohit Sharma - 1,220 runs (47 matches)

Mahela Jayawardene - 1,016 runs (31 matches)

Jos Buttler - 1,013 runs (31 matches)

David Warner - 984 runs (41 matches)

Buttler Ready For Chasing History

England have announced their playing XI for their opening group stage clash against Nepal at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (captain), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.