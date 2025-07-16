During the recently concluded third Test between India and England at Lord's, star cricketer Jitesh Sharma faced an unexpected hurdle while trying to enter the iconic venue. In a video that has gone viral, Jitesh was seen being denied entry by security officials who failed to recognize him. Despite his sincere efforts to explain his identity, he was unable to convince them. Jitesh is an Indian cricketer who recently made headlines playing a key role in RCB's maiden IPL triumph in 2025. He also captained the franchise in absence of their permanent captain Rajat Patidar.

His situation remained unresolved until former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik appeared unexpectedly. Karthik, who had stepped out to take a phone call, was spotted by Jitesh amidst the crowd. Surrounded by fans, Jitesh called out for Karthik’s help. However, Karthik did not initially notice him as he was still on the call. Eventually, Jitesh had to call Karthik directly, who then helped him bypass the long queue and enter the stadium.

Career Highlights

Jitesh has gained recognition in Indian cricket since making his T20I debut in 2023, having played seven matches so far. He has yet to feature in ODIs or Tests. Earlier this year, he played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinching their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final. India currently trails 1-2 in the five-match Test series, following a defeat at Headingley in the opener, a strong comeback at Edgbaston, and a narrow 22 run loss at Lord’s. The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on July 23 at Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by the fifth and final match at The Oval in London from July 31 to August 4.

Dinesh Karthik is the batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He took on this role after retiring from playing at the end of the previous season. His responsibilities include guiding the batting lineup, providing strategic input, and mentoring players. He played a vital role in identifying talents across globe in the auctions and bringing them to the squad.