Virender Sehwag And Aarti Ahlawat To Separate After 20 Years Of Marriage: Reports

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat are separating after living together for 20 years, as per reports. Back in 2004, Sehwag got married to Aarti Ahlawat and the duo have now unfollowed each other on Instagram. As per sources, the couple have been living separately for several months, and divorce is likely on the cards.

The couple have two kids - Aryavir, born in 2007, and Vedant, born in 2010. Earlier, a lot of people also noticed that during Diwali celebrations, Sehwag posted pictures with his sons and other family members but he did not share any pictures with his wife Aarti.

Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti Ahlawat who comes from New Delhi, usually stays low-key. She studied at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan before completing a diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

Sehwag started dating Aarti back in the early 2000s and soon their love blossomed and the duo tied the knot at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in 2004. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement on their relationship but reports stated that things are not right between the two of them.

Talking about Virender Sehwag’s career, he is still considered as one of the greatest openers that India has ever produced. In a total of 251 ODI matches, Sehwag has smashed 8,273 runs. In the red ball format, Sehwag stands alone as the only player to record two triple-hundreds and clinched the third-fastest sprint to 7,000 runs. While leading the Indian team, Sehwag smashed the highest number of runs (219) in a single innings. Currently, Sehwag is one of India's renowned commentators who often makes fun of his Pakistan counterparts being on air.