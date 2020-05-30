Virender Sehwag and family prepare home-cooked food for needy migrant workers

While India continues its battle against the novel coronavirus, former opener Virender Sehwag is also doing his bit to help needy migrant labourers who are finding it difficult to make ends meet amid the lockdown.

Sehwag recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a series of heartwarming pictures in which he and his family could be seen cooking and packing food from their home for the migrants at this difficult time.

The 41-year-old former Indian opener also urged his countrymen to play their part in the country's fight against COVID-19 by providing food to the needy with the help of his foundation.

"The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and getting it distributed to the most needy migrant labourers in these times is a satisfaction few things can match. If you would like to contribute by making good for 100 people from your own hone please DM on Twitter to @sehwagfoundatn," Sehwag tweeted.

The satisfaction of cooking and packing food from the comfort of your own homes and courtsey the wonderful people at @udayfoundation distributing it to migrant labourers is the beauty of #GharSeSewa .If you would like to offer food seva for 100 people please DM to @SehwagFoundatn pic.twitter.com/Aar4INi64J — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 28, 2020

Besides posting pictures of him and his family preparing home-cooked food, Sehwag also shared photos of the food reaching the people.

Commenting on the post, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote,"Well done Lala.”

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab cricketer Mayank Dagar also lauded Sehwag’s efforts, saying,"Amazing gesture and contribution sir."

Notably, all the sporting personalities have switched to social media to keep their fans engaged these days amid coronavirus lockdown. From sharing their day-to-day activities to spreading awareness about COVID-19 to going live on Instagram with their fans, the players are making the most of this forced break.

Sehwag has appeared in 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India during his playing career, notching up 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively. The former opener is the only Indian cricketer to smash two triple centuries in the longest format of the game.

Sehwag has also featured in 19 T20Is for India, scoring a total of 394 runs in it.