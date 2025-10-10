Advertisement
Virender Sehwag Lauds Rahul Soreng, Son Of Pulwama Martyr After Being Selected In Haryana U19 Cricket Team

Rahul Soreng has been closely associated with Sehwag International School, where he has been a student since 2019. After the tragic Pulwama attack, Sehwag had appealed to provide free education for the children of our martyrs.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 10:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
Virender Sehwag Lauds Rahul Soreng, Son Of Pulwama Martyr After Being Selected In Haryana U19 Cricket TeamPic credit: IANS/Virender Sehwag

Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng, who made it to the Haryana Under-19 team, has received warm wishes from none other than former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Rahul has been closely associated with Sehwag International School, where he has been a student since 2019. After the tragic Pulwama attack, Sehwag had appealed to provide free education for the children of our martyrs, allowing them to study at Sehwag International School with boarding facilities.

"Congratulations to Rahul Soreng on being selected in the under-19 Haryana team. Since his brave father attained martyrdom in Pulwama, it has been my privilege to support Rahul and I am extremely proud of his journey," Sehwag posted on X. 

 

Last December, Rahul was selected for the Haryana Under-16 team in the prestigious Vijay Merchant Trophy, which marked a significant milestone in his emerging cricket career. He had also represented Haryana in the U14 team.

"I feel so privileged that Rahul Soreng, son of Pulwama Martyr Shaheed Vijay Soreng ji, who joined Sehwag International school in 2019 and has been staying with us for the last 5 years, has been selected in the Haryana under-16 team for the Vijay Merchant trophy. Few things give more joy. Thank you to our great soldiers," Sehwag had shared on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Rahul, along with two other talented cricketers, Aditya Pandey and Shivam Anand, was selected to represent the U-19 Jhajjar District Cricket Team in the interdistrict match against Karnal.

Previously, Sehwag had shared a picture of children from the families of soldiers killed in the Pulwama terror attack, training at the Sehwag International School.

“Son of Heroes! What a privilege to be able to have these two at Sehwag School and have the fortune to contribute to their lives. Batsman – Arpit Singh s/o Pulwama Shaheed Ram Vakeel and Bowler- Rahul Soreng s/o Pulwama Shaheed Vijay Soreng. Few things can beat this happiness!” Sehwag had posted on X.

