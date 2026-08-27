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Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid’s sons get India U-19 call-up for Australia series

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, and Anvay Dravid, son of former captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, have been named in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia U-19. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid’s sons get India U-19 call-up for Australia series
Image Credit: Credits - X (Cric Crazy Johns)

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid’s sons get India U-19 call-up for Australia series
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