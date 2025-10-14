Virender Sehwag Reacts to Viv Richards Comparing Him with Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist

In a recent interview that has taken the cricketing world by storm, West Indies legend Viv Richards heaped praise on former Indian batting maestro Virender Sehwag, drawing comparisons to global greats like Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist. Known for his explosive batting style, Sehwag has been credited by Richards for not only keeping the tradition of aggressive cricket alive but also reviving interest in Test cricket during a period when the format seemed to be fading.

Viv Richards Sees Himself in Sehwag

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to News24, Richards, who is currently in India to enjoy the ongoing India vs West Indies Test series, expressed that watching Sehwag bat reminded him of his own playing days. “When I watched Sehwag bat, I saw a reflection of myself. I found him even more dangerous than Shahid Afridi and Adam Gilchrist. Test cricket was fading, but Sehwag revived the format,” Richards stated.

Richards further highlighted Sehwag's impact on fan engagement, noting that even today, between 15,000 to 20,000 fans turn up to watch matches featuring a weakened West Indies side. “That’s Sehwag’s legacy,” he added, emphasizing the former Indian opener’s role in bringing excitement back to the longest format of the game.

Sehwag’s Humble Response

The praise did not go unnoticed. Virender Sehwag took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude, posting a humble reply along with a folded hands emoji:

“Humbled, Sir @ivivianrichards. You made bowlers fear batsmen — I just kept the tradition alive for the next generation. Test cricket will never die as long as there’s joy in attacking it!”

Sehwag’s statement reflects his enduring philosophy of attacking cricket, which saw him dominate bowlers across both Tests and ODIs throughout his career.

Sehwag’s Career Highlights

Sehwag finished his illustrious Test career with 8,586 runs in 104 matches at an impressive strike rate of 82.23. The first Indian to score a triple century in Tests, he notched up 23 centuries and 32 fifties, leaving an indelible mark on cricket history. In ODIs, he scored 8,273 runs in 251 matches with a strike rate of 104.33 and became only the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score a double century in the format.

Despite leading India in all formats briefly and captaining IPL teams like Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on a stand-in basis, Sehwag’s aggressive batting left a larger legacy than his captaincy record. His partnership with Richards during the IPL 2013 season at Delhi Capitals also cemented mutual respect between the two cricketing icons.

Viv Richards on Shubman Gill

Richards did not stop at praising Sehwag. The Caribbean legend also spoke highly of India’s current Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, noting his consistency and all-format potential. “The way Shubman has performed over the last 4–5 years, I always knew he would excel in all three formats. He has a bright future,” Richards commented, signaling optimism for the next generation of Indian cricket stars.

Sehwag’s Legacy in Modern Cricket

Sehwag’s fearless approach has inspired a generation of cricketers who believe in attacking cricket across all formats. By combining aggression with a unique cricketing intellect, he helped revive Test cricket and demonstrated that even the longest format can entertain millions worldwide. Richards’ acknowledgment further solidifies Sehwag’s place among cricketing legends, alongside Afridi, Gilchrist, and Richards himself.

As cricket evolves, Sehwag’s philosophy remains relevant: attacking cricket, fearless batting, and a commitment to entertaining fans. His career serves as a benchmark for aspiring cricketers and a reminder that Test cricket can thrive when played with passion and aggression.