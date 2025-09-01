Virender Sehwag’s Heartwarming Bond With Son Aryavir Steals Spotlight At DPL 2025 Final As West Delhi Lions Lift Title

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium wasn’t just about cricketing fireworks—it also witnessed a heartwarming father-son moment that set social media buzzing. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was spotted sharing a light-hearted conversation with his son Aryavir, bringing a personal touch to a high-stakes clash between the West Delhi Lions and Central Delhi Kings.



Sehwag’s Bonding Moment Goes Viral

A video of Sehwag smiling and chatting with Aryavir on the sidelines quickly went viral, drawing reactions from fans across platforms. The legendary Indian cricketer, known for his fearless batting, appeared relaxed and cheerful as he interacted with his son.

Sehwag, who is also the brand ambassador of the DPL, has been a vocal supporter of nurturing local cricketing talent. His presence at the final added glamour to the tournament, but the emotional moment with Aryavir offered a reminder that cricket is as much about family bonds as it is about fierce competition.

Aryavir Sehwag’s DPL Debut

Interestingly, Aryavir himself featured earlier in the season, representing the Central Delhi Kings against the East Delhi Riders. The youngster, emulating his father’s aggressive style, scored a quickfire 22 off 16 balls, laced with four boundaries. His innings provided a glimpse of his attacking instincts and potential to carve a path in competitive cricket.

However, despite his promising debut, Aryavir was left out of the playing XI for the high-voltage DPL 2025 final, a decision that raised eyebrows among fans. While the Kings managed to post a strong total, Aryavir’s absence from the finale became a talking point, with many wondering if his youthful flair could have bolstered the side.

West Delhi Lions Roar To Glory

On the field, it was the West Delhi Lions who stole the show, producing a clinical chase to seal the DPL 2025 title with a six-wicket victory. After restricting the Kings to 173 runs in 20 overs, thanks to disciplined bowling from Manan Bharadwaj and Shivank Vashisht (two wickets each), the Lions displayed remarkable composure in their reply.

Skipper Nitish Rana once again led from the front, extending his purple patch with a fluent innings. Coming into the final after a jaw-dropping 134 off 55 balls against the South Delhi Superstarz and a brisk 45 off 26 versus the East Delhi Riders, Rana showcased his consistency under pressure. Supported ably by Hrithik Shokeen, he guided his team to the finishing line with ease, underlining why he remains one of Delhi’s most impactful T20 leaders.

Key Performances That Shaped The Final

Yugal Saini (65) and Pranshu Vijayran (50)* provided the Kings with much-needed momentum in their innings, ensuring they crossed the 170-run mark.

For the Lions, Rana’s leadership and steady batting proved decisive, while Shokeen’s calm presence ensured the chase never spiraled out of control.

The Lions’ bowling unit, spearheaded by Bharadwaj and Vashisht, effectively broke the Kings’ momentum early on.

Sehwag’s Legacy Inspiring Delhi Cricket

While the West Delhi Lions’ triumph will dominate headlines, Sehwag’s presence reminded fans of his enduring legacy. Known for revolutionizing India’s approach to opening batting, his influence continues to inspire the next generation. Aryavir’s entry into competitive cricket further strengthens the Sehwag family’s association with Delhi cricket, fueling speculation about his long-term prospects.

The DPL 2025 final thus delivered more than just a champion—it gifted fans an emotional narrative where cricketing excellence and family warmth converged. Whether it was Rana’s fireworks with the bat or Sehwag’s proud smile for his son, the evening showcased the many layers that make cricket India’s most beloved sport.