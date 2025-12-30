Virender Sehwag’s Record Falls As Shan Masood Smashes 177-Ball Double Century

Karachi witnessed a cricketing spectacle as Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood delivered a breathtaking performance in the President’s Cup departmental tournament. Representing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Masood scored a blistering double century in just 177 balls against Sahir Associates, shattering records previously held by Inzamam ul Haq and Virender Sehwag.

Historic Record-Breaking Knock

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Masood’s innings, unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls, now stands as the fastest first-class double century by a Pakistani batter. In doing so, he surpassed Inzamam ul Haq’s 33-year-old national record of 188 balls set during a 1992 tour game against England. Additionally, the left-handed opener eclipsed Virender Sehwag’s 19-year-old Pakistan-based record, previously achieved in 182 balls during India’s 2006 Test series at Lahore.

A Partnership for the Ages

SNGPL’s innings began shakily with opener Azan Awais falling for 53. Masood then forged a monumental 390-run second-wicket partnership with Ali Zaryab, who scored 192 off 237 balls. This stand ranks among the top ten second-wicket partnerships in Pakistan first-class cricket history. Masood’s aggressive strokeplay and impeccable timing kept the scoreboard ticking at nearly six runs per over, ending the day at 460/2 from 82.1 overs.

Masood’s Form in 2025

This sensational knock marked Masood’s second first-class double century in 2025, following a 250-run innings for Karachi Blues against Abbottabad. Across the year, he amassed 1,564 runs in 25 innings at an astounding average of 71.1. On the international stage, Masood accumulated 397 runs in 10 innings, averaging 39.7, including one century and three fifties, solidifying his reputation as one of Pakistan’s most consistent red-ball performers.

Breaking Down the Technique

Masood’s innings combined power and precision. The left-hander displayed exceptional footwork and balance, effortlessly maneuvering the ball to all corners of the park. His ability to rotate strike, exploit gaps, and accelerate when needed exemplified top-class batting intelligence, making it a masterclass in modern red-ball cricket.