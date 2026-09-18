Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir makes India U-19 debut, stars alongside Dravid’s son against Australia

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir makes India U-19 debut, stars alongside Dravid’s son against Australia

Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir made his India U-19 debut against Australia, scoring 28 off 26 balls. Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay also impressed with a quickfire 38 off 18 balls in the rain-shortened game.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir makes India U-19 debut, stars alongside Dravid’s son against Australia
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir makes India U-19 debut, stars alongside Dravid’s son against Australia
2
3
4
5