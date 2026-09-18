/Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir makes India U-19 debut, stars alongside Dravid’s son against Australia

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir Sehwag made his India U-19 debut on Friday as India faced Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.
Aaryavir was named in India's playing XI and opened the innings alongside skipper Lakshya Raichandani. The match was reduced to 20 overs per side following a rain delay.
Aaryavir, who received his maiden India U-19 call-up for the Australia series, made an immediate contribution at the top of the order. The right-handed batter scored 28 runs off 26 balls, hitting five boundaries during his stay at the crease. He added 45 runs with Raichandani for the opening wicket before being dismissed by Spencer Green in the seventh over.
Aaryavir's selection for the Australia series was confirmed by the BCCI in August. The three-match Youth ODI series is being played in Rajkot, with the first game scheduled for September 18.
Aaryavir was not the only son of an Indian cricket great in the India U-19 XI. Rahul Dravid's younger son Anvay Dravid, who is a wicketkeeper-batter, also featured in the playing XI. Unlike Aaryavir, Anvay had already represented India U-19 in two Youth ODIs during the team's July 2026 series against Sri Lanka.
Coming in at No. 6, Anvay produced an aggressive knock of 38 runs from just 18 balls. His innings included two fours and three sixes and came at a strike rate of 211.11. Anvay also shared a crucial 69-run partnership with Yashbardhan Chauhan as India recovered after losing four wickets for 88 runs. Chauhan went on to score 54 off 34 balls.
India eventually posted 182/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Aaryavir's 28 came during the early phase of the innings, while Anvay's late assault helped India finish strongly.
The two sons of former India captains, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, therefore featured together in India's U-19 side, creating a notable cricketing connection between two generations of Indian cricket.
The Australia U-19 tour comprises three Youth ODIs followed by two multi-day fixtures. After the series opener in Rajkot, the second and third Youth ODIs are scheduled for September 21 and September 23 respectively.
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