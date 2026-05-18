Virender Sehwag slams CSK captaincy amid IPL 2026 playoff race, says ‘the captaincy was quite weak'

Chennai Super Kings endured a seven-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous outing, and former India opener Virender Sehwag did not hold back while analysing the tactical decisions made by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

After being put in to bat, Chennai posted 187/5, a total that appeared competitive on a good batting surface. However, Lucknow made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 16.4 overs thanks to an explosive start from openers Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis.

The pair dominated the Powerplay, taking apart CSK’s pace-heavy attack and racing to 86 without loss in the first six overs. Chennai relied on seamers Mukesh Choudhary, Spencer Johnson, and Anshul Kamboj early on, while left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein remained unused after the side brought in Gurjapneet Singh as the Impact Player.

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Sehwag questioned that decision and felt CSK missed an opportunity to disrupt the momentum with spin much earlier in the innings.

"When two Australian batters were playing together who played pace bowling well, you could have started with spin, right? I did not understand why you decided in advance that we would bring Gurjapneet?" Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The former opener also criticised Gaikwad’s reluctance to experiment during the Powerplay despite the obvious struggles of the fast bowlers. Spinner Noor Ahmad was introduced only after the fielding restrictions ended, though he eventually emerged as Chennai’s most economical bowler with figures of 0/21 from four overs.

"The captaincy was quite weak; you didn't even try spin at all in the Powerplay. You could have at least tried it once because Marsh plays pace bowling so well. At least you had a chance of getting a wicket if a spinner was brought on early. It may have been that the spinner was hit for four sixes, but even the pacers were hit for four sixes," Sehwag said.

Sehwag believed a more proactive approach with spin could have shifted the contest, especially considering Lucknow’s middle order has struggled for consistency this season.

"So, that is why I think that if they had brought on a spinner in place of Gurjapneet, like Akeal Hosein, that would have been ideal. I would have actually used Noor Ahmad in the power play itself, because even if he got hit, a wicket then would have meant a lot because their middle order isn't working at all," he added.

Despite the setback, Chennai remain in contention for a playoff spot. The five-time champions currently sit on 12 points from 12 matches and still have a path to the knockout stage if they manage to win their remaining two league fixtures.