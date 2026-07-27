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VVS Laxman hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maturity, predicts teen star will ‘Break all the records’

VVS Laxman praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maturity and ability to learn from every experience after his stellar Zimbabwe series. The India coach backed the teenage sensation to progress rapidly and ‘break all the records’ in international cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
VVS Laxman hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maturity, predicts teen star will ‘Break all the records’
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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