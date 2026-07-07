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VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Zimbabwe Tour, Asian Games as Gautam Gambhir set to take a break

VVS Laxman is likely to coach Team India during the upcoming Zimbabwe tour and the Asian Games as part of a split coaching arrangement, according to reports. Gautam Gambhir is expected to stay with the senior squad for the home series against West Indies amid India's packed international schedule.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Zimbabwe Tour, Asian Games as Gautam Gambhir set to take a break
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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