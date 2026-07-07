/VVS Laxman likely to coach India on Zimbabwe Tour, Asian Games as Gautam Gambhir set to take a break

Former India batter VVS Laxman is likely to return as Team India's head coach for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour and the Asian Games 2026, according to a report by the Times of India. The move comes as India's packed international calendar has forced the BCCI to split coaching responsibilities between the senior national team and the squads travelling overseas.
While Gautam Gambhir is expected to remain with the senior side during India's home white-ball series against the West Indies, Laxman is set to oversee the young Indian squads for the Zimbabwe T20I series and the Asian Games campaign.
India is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe beginning July 23 in Harare before shifting focus to the Asian Games 2026 in Japan later this year.
With the Asian Games overlapping with India's home series against the West Indies, the BCCI is expected to divide coaching duties to ensure both teams have dedicated support staff.
Laxman, who currently heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE), has previously stepped in as India's head coach whenever the senior coaching staff has been unavailable. He also guided India during their previous tour of Zimbabwe in 2024, where the visitors recovered from an opening defeat to clinch the five-match T20I series 4-1.
As per reports, former India spinner Sunil Joshi is likely to serve as the bowling coach, while former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar is expected to take charge as the batting coach.
The same coaching group is also likely to continue with the Indian contingent for the Asian Games.
The decision reflects India's increasingly demanding international calendar. After concluding the England tour, India will travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series in Harare on July 23, 25 and 26. The focus will then shift to the Asian Games, where the men's cricket competition is scheduled to be held from September 24 to October 3 in Japan.
Meanwhile, the senior Indian team, under Gambhir, will host the West Indies in a white-ball series beginning with the ODI leg on September 27, followed by a five-match T20I series in October.
India have already named a youthful squad for the Zimbabwe tour, led by Shreyas Iyer. The squad includes several fresh faces, including Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Harsh Dubey, and Prabhsimran Singh, while speedster Mayank Yadav has returned after a lengthy injury layoff.
If confirmed, Laxman's appointment would ensure continuity in India's development pathway, with the former batting great once again tasked with guiding the next generation of cricketers during two important assignments in the national team's busy season.
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