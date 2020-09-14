हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
VVS Laxman recalls 'fun times' with former teammates with adorable thowback picture

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has recently taken a trip down the memory lane and recalled his 'fun times' by posting an adorable throwback picture of him along with some of his former teammates.

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared the picture in which Laxman could be seen striking a pose along with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and batsman Parthiv Patel.

"Fun times," Laxman captioned the post.

By looking at the post, it seems the picture was supposedly taken during one of the team's overseas tours as they looked to take a break by paying visit to a snowy mountain for an outing. 

Laxman, who made his international debut during a Test series against South Africa in 1996, has appeared in a total of 134 matches for India in the longest format of the game, amassing 8,781 runs. He also featured in 86 ODIs for the national side scoring 2,338 runs. 

The former Indian batsman has also appeared in 20 matches for Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and notched up 282 in it. 

Padma Shri awardee Laxman, who surprisingly announced his retirement from cricket in 2012, subsequently became a TV commentator and is still serving as the mentor of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IPL 2020Indian Premier LeagueIPL 13VVS LaxmanYuvraj SinghParthiv Patelcricket news
Victorian government working on getting crowd back for Boxing Day Test, Australian Open
