/VVS Laxman reveals why he rejected BCCI India Head Coach offer, says 'Was supposed to be Head Coach in 2023'

Indian cricket legend VVS Laxman has officially confirmed that he was slated to replace Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian men's senior national team in 2023.
Laxman clarified that he turned down the high-profile position due to "personal reasons," paving the way for Rahul Dravid’s tenure extension and the eventual appointment of Gautam Gambhir.
Following the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rahul Dravid's original contract had expired. According to Laxman, he was the primary choice to take over the mantle. However, personal commitments forced the 134-Test veteran to step back.
"In 2023, I was supposed to become the head coach. Because of personal reasons, I was not able to take that up," Laxman revealed during a press conference addressing the media on the two-year anniversary of the CoE's inauguration.
Laxman added that he had transparent discussions with Jay Shah regarding his situation. "I went and spoke to Jay twice. He understood my reasons. Because of what Jay and the BCCI have given me... I committed to the BCCI. Hey, I have not taken up the head coach position, but I will make sure I establish the COE."
Instead of traveling with the senior team, Laxman chose to dedicate his efforts to grassroots and developmental cricket. He extended his stint at the CoE by two years to ensure the establishment of proper structures, processes, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across all departments.
Inaugurated in September 2024, the sprawling 40-acre CoE facility replaced the old National Cricket Academy (NCA). It boasts world-class infrastructure, including three grounds and 86 indoor and outdoor pitches.
Recently, current BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia met with Laxman, BCCI President Mithun Manhas, and other senior officials to review the rehabilitation and injury-management programs at the facility, underscoring the CoE's critical role in the future of Indian cricket.
While Laxman focused on the CoE-occasionally stepping in as interim head coach for bilateral series-the permanent head coach baton eventually passed to Gautam Gambhir in 2024. Under Gambhir, India secured the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.
However, Gambhir’s red-ball credentials have recently come under the scanner following home series losses to South Africa and New Zealand.
The Shubman Gill-led Indian side is now gearing up for a crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting August 15th at the Galle International Stadium. With the race to the World Test Championship (WTC) final heating up, Team India must win six of their next nine Test matches to stay in contention.
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