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VVS Laxman reveals why he rejected BCCI India Head Coach offer, says 'Was supposed to be Head Coach in 2023'

VVS Laxman revealed he was offered the India head coach role by the BCCI in 2023 but turned it down due to personal reasons. The former India batter also opened up on how the decision paved the way for other candidates, including Gautam Gambhir.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 09:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 09:49 AM IST
VVS Laxman reveals why he rejected BCCI India Head Coach offer, says 'Was supposed to be Head Coach in 2023'
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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