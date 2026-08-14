/VVS Laxman set to become BCCI Director of Cricket amid major board reshuffle

Former India batter VVS Laxman is reportedly set to take up a new role as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Director of Cricket. Laxman, who currently heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, could see his responsibilities expand as part of a proposed restructuring within Indian cricket.
According to an NDTV report, the development comes ahead of a possible reshuffle within the BCCI in September. However, there is no official confirmation from the BCCI yet regarding Laxman’s appointment or the exact structure of the proposed role.
VVS Laxman is a former India batter who has been heading the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, formerly known as the National Cricket Academy (NCA), since 2021. He took over the role after Rahul Dravid moved on to become India's head coach.
During his time at the CoE, Laxman has been involved in player development, high-performance programmes and rehabilitation. His tenure at the facility was extended through 2026.
According to reports, the proposed Director of Cricket role would expand Laxman's existing responsibilities at the CoE. He could be involved in coordinating between the senior Indian team, selectors, coaching staff and the wider player-development system. Talent scouting, player development and long-term planning are also expected to form part of the broader responsibilities. However, the exact structure of the position has not been officially announced by the BCCI.
Sources cited in the reports also indicate that Laxman's proposed role would connect different levels of Indian cricket, from senior coaches and selectors to the CoE and youth pathways, with a focus on talent identification and development.
Laxman has previously worked closely with India's junior teams and has taken charge of the senior side on tours when the regular head coach was unavailable. He was also recently with Shreyas Iyer-led India during the team's tour of Zimbabwe, where India won the three-match T20I series 3-0.
The former India batter had also revealed that he declined an opportunity to become India's head coach after the 2023 ODI World Cup, choosing instead to continue working on the development of the Centre of Excellence.
The proposed appointment has also raised questions about the positions of India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the men's senior selection committee is set to end in September, according to the reports cited in the source. Meanwhile, Gambhir's position has also faced scrutiny amid India's struggles in Test cricket.
However, the reports state that there is no immediate change to either role. Gambhir and Agarkar are expected to continue in their current positions through the 2027 World Cup.
Laxman's current role at the Centre of Excellence has also involved player rehabilitation. His tenure has come under scrutiny amid a number of player injuries, including Sai Sudharsan and Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka, according to the source.
Laxman had addressed the issue and said the CoE was looking for a new head of Sports Science following Nitin Patel's departure. For now, the proposed appointment remains a reported development, with the BCCI yet to officially confirm Laxman's elevation to Director of Cricket or announce the final responsibilities attached to the position.
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