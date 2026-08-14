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VVS Laxman set to become BCCI Director of Cricket amid major board reshuffle

Former India batter VVS Laxman is reportedly set to take up a new role as the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Director of Cricket. Laxman, who currently heads the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, could see his responsibilities expand as part of a proposed restructuring within Indian cricket.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
VVS Laxman set to become BCCI Director of Cricket amid major board reshuffle
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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