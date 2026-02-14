'Wait for 24 hours...': Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on handshake controversy ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Clash

On the eve of the most anticipated fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the media at the R. Premadasa Stadium with a mix of tactical clarity and diplomatic caution. His remarks served as a direct response to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s earlier challenges regarding both team selection and the "handshake snub" that has dominated the headlines.

Abhishek Sharma’s Return Confirmed

In a major boost for the Indian top order, Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that explosive opener Abhishek Sharma has recovered from his stomach flu and will feature in the playing XI tomorrow. Interestingly, Surya framed the selection as a direct response to Salman Agha's public request to "play against the best."

“If Pak wants us to play Abhishek, then done. He will play tomorrow,” Suryakumar stated firmly. This confirmation puts an end to the speculation surrounding Sharma's fitness and sets up a high-stakes confrontation with Pakistan's mystery-heavy spin attack. Despite the "slogger" label recently thrown at him by Mohammad Amir, the Indian management appears fully committed to Sharma’s aggressive brand of cricket for the blockbuster encounter.

The Handshake Stand-Off

The most sensitive topic of the press conference involved the potential post-match handshake. Relations between the two sides have been strained since the Asia Cup, when the Indian squad refused the gesture as a protest against the Pahalgam attack. While Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed a desperate hope for a return to tradition, saying, “We hope the sportsman spirit is there tomorrow,” Suryakumar was less committal.

When asked if India would participate in the handshake in Colombo, Surya remained enigmatic. "Wait 24 hours. We will play good cricket then decide on it. Sleep well and eat good, wait for 24 hours," he told the gathered media. His response suggests that the Indian team’s conduct may depend on the atmosphere of the match itself or directives from the board, keeping the cricketing world in suspense.

Psychological Warfare in Colombo

The pre-match rhetoric has created a unique atmosphere of psychological warfare. While Salman Agha made a public plea for sportsmanship, stating that players should be role models for the younger generation, the Indian camp is focusing purely on the 24-hour countdown to the game.

With Abhishek Sharma’s return now official and the mystery of the handshake looming over the final delivery, the R. Premadasa Stadium is set for a battle that transcends mere runs and wickets. As both captains have now had their say, the focus shifts from the microphones to the middle, where the "sportsman spirit" will finally be put to the test.