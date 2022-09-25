'Walk the talk': Aakash Chopra slams Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif after 2 hindu girls forcibly converted to Islam

After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif criticised the Indian government over Kashmir and the abrogation of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra brought up his controversial speech in his latest tweet while sharing the news of 2 hindu girls in Pakistan who were kidnapped and then forcibly converted to Islam. As per a PTI report, the girls after being converted to Islam were married to Muslim men in Pakistan’s Sindh province. This is another incident of atrocities reported on minorities in Pakistan, especially on hindus.

Meena Meghwar, 14, was abducted from the Nasarpur area and another teenage Hindu girl was kidnapped while returning home from the market in Mirpurkhas town, police said. In the third instance, a married Hindu woman with three children went missing from Mirpurkhas and later showed up after allegedly converting to Islam and marrying a Muslim man, read the PTI report.

A few days ago, Pakistan PM Sharif had criticised Indian government for turning Kashmir into a hindu-majority region during his UN General Assembly speech. He has said thet Indian government is 'intervening' in the Kashmir region. Indian government had hit back at Sharif with Indian diplomat , First Secretary Mijito Vinito, during the ‘Right of Reply’ session, saying: "A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross border terrorism. nor would it shelter planners of the horrific Mumbai terrorist attack, disclosing the existence only under pressure from the international community....such a country would not make unjustified and untenable territorial claims against neighbours."

Aakash Chopra too reminded Sharif about the critical issues in his own country before raising the finger on India. He wrote: "That speech in UN sounding very hollow, Mr. Prime Minister. Please set your house in order…walk the talk."

