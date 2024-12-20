Both fans and cricket pundits were shocked when India’s veteran spinner R Ashwin announced his retirement. It all transpired after the third Test between India and Australia ended on a draw and soon after the game, Ashwin walked out to attend the press conference and declared his retirement.

A lot of current and former cricketers took to social media to wish Ashwin on his glorious career including Virat Kohli. Ashwin and Kohli have played a lot of cricket together and the duo has won a lot of matches for the Indian team.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy," wrote Virat Kohli on X (formerly Twitter).

Ashwin came up with a heartwarming reply where he stated, "Thanks buddy! Like I told you, I will be walking out with you to bat at the MCG”.

Ashwin had a long conversation with Kohli before the latter hugged the off-spinner with head coach Gautam Gambhir sitting at the back. It all transpired on the last day of the third Test between India and Australia as the players were waiting for the weather to clear after the tea break. Ashwin took part in a total of 106 Tests and scalped 537 wickets. He also made 3503 runs with the help of 6 centuries and 14 fifties.