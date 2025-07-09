Wanindu Hasaranga Likely To Miss Bangladesh T20I Series Due To Hamstring Injury

SL vs BAN: Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to be ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh due to a hamstring injury, dealing a big blow to the home side ahead of the white-ball series. The T20Is are scheduled to begin on July 10, with matches to follow on July 13 and July 16.

Wanindu Hasaranga Doubtful Due to Hamstring Concerns

As per a report by Newswire.lk, Hasaranga may not recover in time to feature in the T20I series starting Wednesday in Kandy. Although the final MRI scan report is awaited, initial evaluations suggest the injury will keep him sidelined.

"Although the final MRI report is still pending, early indications suggest that Hasaranga may not be available for the series, which begins tomorrow in Kandy," the report noted. Interestingly, despite carrying the injury, Hasaranga bowled in the final ODI and returned with figures of 2 for 35 underlining his value to the team even when not at full fitness.

Sri Lanka Clinch ODI Series with Commanding 99-Run Win

Sri Lanka secured a 2-1 victory in the ODI series with a dominating 99-run win in the third and final match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts posted a competitive total of 285/7, thanks largely to a century from Kusal Mendis, who scored 124 off 115 balls his sixth ODI hundred.

Mendis and captain Charith Asalanka (58 off 68) put together a crucial 124-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Hasaranga chipped in with an unbeaten 14 off 12 balls in the death overs, hitting two boundaries.

Bangladesh Crumble to 186 in Run Chase

Chasing 286, Bangladesh’s innings fell apart quickly. Asitha Fernando (3/33) and Dushmantha Chameera (3/51) inflicted early damage by removing Tanzid Hasan and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto within the first few overs. The visitors never recovered from the early blows.

Only Towhid Hridoy showed some resistance with a 51-run knock, but he lacked support from the rest of the batting lineup. Sri Lankan spinners kept the pressure on, with Dunith Wellalage (2/33) and Hasaranga (2/35) squeezing the middle order. The tail was wrapped up quickly, and Bangladesh were bowled out for 186 in 39.4 overs.

Eighth Consecutive Home ODI Series Win for Sri Lanka

With this series win, Sri Lanka not only gained momentum ahead of the T20Is but also extended their remarkable run at home — this being their eighth consecutive ODI series win on home soil.

However, the team will now face a fresh challenge with the absence of Wanindu Hasaranga in the T20Is, a format where his all-round skills are especially vital. Sri Lanka will hope to carry the winning momentum into the T20 series despite the setback.