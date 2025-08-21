Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out, Nuwanidu Fernando Returns As Sri Lanka Announce 16-Member Squad Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka will be without their star spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe, as he failed to make the 16-member squad due to a hamstring injury.

Zimbabwe will host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series comprising two ODIs and three T20Is, beginning on August 29 in Harare. Hasaranga, a vital cog in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs setup, sustained the injury during the third ODI against Bangladesh in July. Since then, he has already missed the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh and will continue his recovery away from action.

Nuwanidu Fernando Returns After a Year

In Hasaranga’s absence, 25-year-old Nuwanidu Fernando makes a return to the national side after more than a year. Fernando, who last featured in an ODI in November 2024 against New Zealand in Pallekele, has played five ODIs so far, scoring 75 runs at an average of 18.75. He also has one T20I cap, where he managed just five runs against Afghanistan in 2023.

The young top-order batter recently impressed in the Sri Lanka A vs Australia A series, scoring a match-saving, unbeaten 104 runs to force a draw in the four-day game, which boosted his case for a recall.

Crucial Preparations for Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka’s tour will start with the ODIs on August 29 and August 31 at the Harare Sports Club, followed by the T20Is on September 3, 6, and 7 at the same venue. The ODIs will help Sri Lanka build on their recent 2-1 series win over Bangladesh, while the T20Is will serve as key preparation ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9. The Islanders will open their campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh, the side that recently handed them a 2-1 defeat in T20Is.

Sri Lanka ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.